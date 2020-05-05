EDMONTON -- The legislature will reconvene Wednesday to debate a bill allowing Albertans to defer their utility payments until mid-June.

Bill 14, the Utility Deferral Program Act, aims to formalize help the Alberta government promised in March at the beginning of the pandemic.

Recognizing the difficult economic situation COVID-19 and low oil prices have caused, Alberta residential, farm and small business customers were allowed to defer their electric and natural gas bill payments until June 18.

Customers have been able to sign up for the program through their utility provider since March.

“(There is) time sensitivity to it. This is something that has already been agreed to and we need to implement the legislation to accomplish what was committed to in March,” Government House Leader Jason Nixon said Tuesday.

“These are dire times for our province and its people… and we know we need to continue to show the government has their back.”

He said the program is meant for those who have been hurt financially by the pandemic, such as those who lost their job or had to leave work to take care of a sick family member.

The deferred bills will have to be paid after the program ends June 18.

Although the legislature continues to sit in reduced capacity, Nixon said the government’s goal remains to pass the spring portion of its mandate. This week, he said MLAs will try to finish bills that had been left in the chamber including, amendments to the Emergency Management Act, and legislation to allow mobile tenants to deal with disputes through the Residential Tenancy Dispute Resolution Service and define human trafficking and sexual exploitation in Alberta law.

The government house leader also promised a statement of support with "Alberta law-abiding gun-owners" would be coming this week in response to a federal ban on assault-style weapons.

Further in the future will come a fiscal update, Nixon said.

“We think for that to be effective we need to know more facts about how this is developing both here locally but worldwide on the economic situation," he commented, estimating late June or early July.