EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Alberta legislature to resume sitting, beginning with throne speech

    Alberta legislature

    Alberta's legislature resumes today, beginning with the speech from the throne.

    Government house leader Joseph Schow has said there will be between seven and nine bills in the sitting, which is to run until early December.

    Premier Danielle Smith’s United Conservative government is to spell out in legislation that a referendum must be held before Alberta could leave the Canada Pension Plan and set up a provincial one.

    The government has also promised legislation on Albertans having a direct say on any future tax hikes.

    The throne speech is to give a broad outline of the government's goals and priorities.

    The Opposition New Democrats have released their alternative throne speech calling for the government to address bread-and-butter issues such as high auto insurance, high electricity costs, soaring tuition and a lack of housing.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 30, 2023.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada bans use of WeChat messaging app on government-issued devices

    Canada is banning the use of the Chinese instant messaging application WeChat on any government-issued mobile devices, citing the need to keep 'government information and networks secure.' Treasury Board President Anita Anand announced the ban Monday, which is also being applied to the Russian Kaspersky suite of anti-virus and IT security applications.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News