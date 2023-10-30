Alberta legislature to resume sitting, beginning with throne speech
Alberta's legislature resumes today, beginning with the speech from the throne.
Government house leader Joseph Schow has said there will be between seven and nine bills in the sitting, which is to run until early December.
Premier Danielle Smith’s United Conservative government is to spell out in legislation that a referendum must be held before Alberta could leave the Canada Pension Plan and set up a provincial one.
The government has also promised legislation on Albertans having a direct say on any future tax hikes.
The throne speech is to give a broad outline of the government's goals and priorities.
The Opposition New Democrats have released their alternative throne speech calling for the government to address bread-and-butter issues such as high auto insurance, high electricity costs, soaring tuition and a lack of housing.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 30, 2023.
Poilievre calls on Liberals to exempt all forms of home heating from carbon price
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on the Liberals to exempt all forms of home heating from the carbon price, after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced an exemption on home heating oil.
Putin calls meeting after mob storms Dagestan airport looking for Israelis on jet from Tel Aviv
Russian President Vladimir Putin called a meeting of top security and law enforcement officials, the day after a mob stormed the airport in the region of Dagestan after a plane from the Israeli city of Tel Aviv landed there.
Canadians in Lebanon 'should not rely' on the federal government for evacuations, Global Affairs warns
As the Israel-Hamas war threatens to widen into other regions, Global Affairs Canada (GAC) says the government is not guaranteeing assisted departure for citizens who may want to leave Lebanon and is again encouraging immediate evacuation via commercial flights.
A 5.4 magnitude earthquake has shaken Jamaica with no immediate reports of casualties or damage
A 5.4 magnitude earthquake hit Jamaica on Monday, prompting people to flee buildings amid heavy shaking. The earthquake was located about two miles (four kilometres) west-northwest of Hope Bay, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Canada bans use of WeChat messaging app on government-issued devices
Canada is banning the use of the Chinese instant messaging application WeChat on any government-issued mobile devices, citing the need to keep 'government information and networks secure.' Treasury Board President Anita Anand announced the ban Monday, which is also being applied to the Russian Kaspersky suite of anti-virus and IT security applications.
WATCH Why it's 'especially important' for older Canadians to get COVID-19 booster
COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise across Canada according to recent data from the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), and one infectious disease expert is highlighting the increased risk to seniors as a wave of infections rips through the population.
With high candy costs, are you changing how you celebrate Halloween? Let us know
As Canadians face an elevated cost of living, some may be looking for ways to cut back on spending, including during this spooky season. If you're thinking of changing your Halloween plans in an effort to save on costs, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Passenger rights overhaul will barely dent bottom line, Air Canada says
Air Canada says the country's passenger rights overhaul will hardly hurt its bottom line.
China honors American veterans of World War II known as Flying Tigers in an effort to improve ties
China on Monday honored two American veterans of World War II as Washington and Beijing look to past collaboration for inspiration on improving today's strained ties.
Calgary
Dozens of homes still without water in Hillhurst, Edgemont due to water main breaks
The City of Calgary says it is working to restore water services to 70 homes in two communities as of Monday morning following a series of water main issues over the weekend.
Calgary lifts outdoor water restrictions, encourages residents to be 'efficient'
Calgary is lifting city-wide outdoor water restrictions put into place this summer.
Saskatoon
'It's not the full story': Sask. Indigenous peoples react to documentary, calling Buffy Sainte-Marie's Indigeneity into question
Indigenous peoples in Saskatchewan are reacting following a CBC Fifth Estate documentary that called into question the Indigenous identity of accomplished musician and activist Buffy Sainte-Marie.
-
Sask. residents who build new homes with rental suites now eligible for government money
Saskatchewan residents who build a new home could receive up to $35,000 from the province for a secondary rental suite, in a program the government says will help homeowners with rising costs while also increasing the availability of rental units.
-
'I lost everything': Sask. woman is using her experience to help others with addictions
Two Prince Albert YWCA workers are using their experience with addictions to help others.
Regina
Sask. demonstration calls for release of Hamas hostages
Israeli Canadians came together in front of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building on Sunday to call for the release of Hamas hostages and an end to anti-Semitic attacks.
Atlantic
Emergency alert cancelled in Nova Scotia after axe assault suspect arrested: RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP says a suspect who assaulted someone with an axe in Pictou County Monday morning has been arrested.
Special weather statement issued across the Maritimes
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Maritimes.
Police look for driver in hit-and-run who abandoned vehicle
Police are looking for the driver of a car involved in a hit-and-run on a Nova Scotia highway that sent one person to hospital with serious injuries Saturday morning.
Toronto
18 MZOs given to developers who were guests at Premier Ford's family wedding: NDP
Ontario's New Democrats say the province has given out 18 Minister's Zoning Orders for developer projects to guests who attended a wedding of Premier Doug Ford's daughter last summer.
'My best friend': Senior dog still missing 2 weeks after bolting on Ontario couple's wedding night
For nearly two weeks, a Toronto area couple has been desperately searching for their senior dog, an Alaskan Klee Kai that went missing while they were celebrating one of the biggest moments of their life – their wedding day.
Driver of truck collides with 2 pedestrians in north Toronto
The driver of a truck collided with two pedestrians in north Toronto Monday morning, sending one to hospital in critical condition.
Montreal
Students protest Quebec's tuition hikes in downtown Montreal
Hundreds of university students are forgoing their classes and gather in downtown Montreal Monday afternoon to protest Quebec's tuition hike for out-of-province undergraduates.
Quebec common front rejects government offer, strike still looming
The Quebec public sector unions federations representing around 430,000 workers say a new government contract offer is unacceptable. The unions have received a strike mandate from their members and say they will walk out for a one-day strike on Nov. 6.
-
NDG is bringing back a controversial bike path project.
Ottawa
Two O-Train disruptions affect Monday morning commute
Commuters were interrupted by two disruptions to LRT service Monday morning amid the first snowfall of the year.
Ottawa wakes up to first snowfall of the season
The white stuff has returned to Ottawa, with light snowfall sprinkling the city on Monday morning.
Four cars hit moose on Ontario highway
Ontario Provincial Police say four vehicles were involved in striking a moose on Highway 416
Kitchener
Two dead after head-on collision near Caledonia
Two people have died following a two-vehicle collision south of Caledonia.
Police looking for suspect in Kitchener armed robbery
Waterloo regional police are investigating an armed robbery in Kitchener on Sunday.
Suspect in Kitchener Peeping Tom investigation turns himself in
Just two days after Waterloo regional police put a call out to help them identify a man in a Peeping Tom investigation, a suspect has turned himself in.
Northern Ontario
Impaired driving charge laid after snowmobile found stuck in mud
A 20-year-old northwestern Ontario man is facing several charges including impaired driving after police found a snowmobile stuck in the mud this weekend.
Ontario man facing multiple charges in sex assault investigation involving daycare
Police say an 82-year-old man who lived at an Oshawa, Ont., home that functioned as a daycare is facing multiple charges in a sexual assault investigation.
Sentencing hearing for Sault man charged in fatal Sudbury hit-and-run
The 29-year-old Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., man who pleaded guilty to failing to stop at the scene of an accident that killed a woman last year is expected to receive his sentence Monday morning.
Winnipeg
Son of Canadian presumed hostage in Gaza: 'Military actions don't solve anything'
The son of a Canadian woman believed to be among those held hostage by Hamas in Gaza wants the world to push for an end to the fighting, and says he fears Israel's escalating offensive could end all chance of bringing his mother safely home.
Addressing homelessness in Winnipeg a priority of all levels of government: Gillingham
Winnipeg’s mayor says safety downtown needs to improve in order for crowds to return to events and games.
Striking MPI workers to vote on new offer Monday
The Manitoba General Employees Union (MGEU) says its members employed by Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) will vote on a new employer offer Monday.
Vancouver
More cold-weather records broken in B.C.
Seven weather records fell in B.C. Sunday as a cold snap continues to send temperatures plunging.
Coalition created to combat retail crime in B.C.
A new public safety coalition has formed in British Columbia in the hopes of stunting shoplifting and crime.
Thousands in Surrey cast ballots on Sikh independence from India
Thousands of Sikhs lined up at Surrey's Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara to cast a ballot on the call for an independent Sikh state known as Khalistan.
Vancouver Island
Canada's Sanoa Dempfle-Olin claims Olympic surfing berth at Pan American Games
Canadian surfer Sanoa Dempfle-Olin qualified for next summer's Olympic Games in Paris by reaching the Pan American Games women's shortboard final Monday.