Alberta life-lease legislation amendment to further protect consumers

The Alberta government is introducing legislation to give customers who enter into life-lease housing arrangements protection when it comes to accessing money they're owed when they withdraw from them.

The province brought in Bill 12, called the Consumer Protection (Life Lease Protection) Amendment Act, on Monday, which it says will set out consistent requirements for the arrangements.

The life-lease concept, which is unregulated in Alberta and isn't new, is a form of housing that sees a leaseholder occupy a unit for life, until the arrangement is ended or they choose to leave.

They usually require the leaseholder to loan the company providing the unit with a large sum as an entrance fee that is usually returned if the agreement is terminated.

In more recent times, some leaseholders and their families have said it's been difficult to receive the return of their entrance fee once the arrangement has ended.

Dale Nally, the minister of Service Alberta and red-tape reduction, said in a media release the province worked with leaseholders and their families, and with operators, to form the legislation.

"Albertans deserve to feel safe when entering into contracts and should be offered clear and fair agreements."

The new legislation would require the return of entrance fees within 180 days of the cancellation of an agreement and a 10-day cooling-off period in which a life-lease buyer can cancel it if they reconsider the deal.

The act would also let the government further regulate the life-lease industry, "including the authority to establish security requirements" for it if necessary, according to the release.

Alberta will join Saskatchewan and Manitoba as Canadian provinces with life-lease legislation.