Alberta looking to develop year-round resorts to boost tourism

The province is hoping to put Alberta on the map as a year-round travel destination by tabling new legislation aimed at the tourism sector.

The province says if passed, Bill 25, the All-Season Resorts Act, would grow Alberta’s tourism sector from $10 billion to $25 billion annually by 2035.

It would do so by developing all-season resorts, giving visitors and Albertans the option to travel and explore the province no matter the weather.

There are currently no all-season resorts on provincial lands. To compare, B.C. introduced all-season resorts decades ago, with more than 13 locations on provincial lands.

“Our mountains are just as beautiful as B.C.’s, or in my opinion, even better,” said Tourism and Sport Minister Joseph Schow on Thursday.

“They would also give Albertans an opportunity to enjoy the beauty of their own backyards without needing to book accommodations months in advance or paying unaffordable prices due to overcrowding,” Schow added.

Schow says Banff and Jasper are the “crown jewels” of the province and more resorts will bring more attention to other areas and help with overcrowding.

The Tourism Industry Association of Alberta says Albertans have expressed their desire for more year-round recreation and this legislation answers that. The association added that more resorts will make the outdoor lifestyle that many Albertans enjoy more accessible.

The association’s president and CEO Darren Reeder says there’s “too much emphasis” on visiting the Rocky Mountains during the summer and he believes the all-year resorts will bring in locals and visitors during the shoulder and winter season.

Schow says there’s a “travel deficit” with the province’s neighbours to the west.

“Albertans are spending about $2 billion more in B.C. than (British Columbians) are spending in Alberta.”

The province says any development built under the All-Season Resorts Act will be required to maintain “rigorous” environmental reviews and engagement with Indigenous people before any final approvals are given.

Any resorts would be built on “well-managed areas” to keep protected spaces preserved.

All current environmental standards and engagement requirements for developing resorts will not be altered.