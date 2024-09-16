Alberta lowering age of kids who can be vaccinated by pharmacists

Pharmacist Will Leung says he has faced his share of confused parents, hoping to see all their kids vaccinated in one place.

"We've always seen questions regarding age and the limits on what our duties are to administer," said Leung, of the Strathcona Pharmacy.

"The demand probably changed most during COVID-19, when we had the restrictions to five (years old) and above, and accessibility was the biggest concern to most parents "

Leung was commenting in the wake of a recent decision from the Alberta College of Pharmacy allowing pharmacists to give kids as young as two years old a shot, something he welcomes.

Under the current rules, pharmacists can only administer them to kids aged five and older.

"This is really to respond to the needs of families to increase access and capitalize on skills that pharmacies have and have been using in Alberta for well over 15 years," said Greg Eberhart, the registrar for the Alberta College of Pharmacy.

Eberhart said Alberta will join Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador in allowing pharmacists to offer injections to kids aged two and older.

The decision is part of an effort to increase access to immunizations amid declining rates.

Last year, 22.7 per cent of kids aged one through four received the influenza vaccine. For COVID-19, that number dropped to 6.8 per cent for the same age group.

"By making it easier for people to find a way to get the immunization, we believe it will be of assistance, along with education," Eberhart said.

Microbiologist Jason Tetro told CTV News Edmonton he is concerned that fatigue is resulting in declining rates of all childhood vaccines, adding he believes the province needs to do more to educate Albertans.

"Right now, it's not about access, it's about choice, and we really are in a fatigue situation, whether it be COVID-19, flu or anything else."

"We need the provincial government to advocate for vaccination in our children because we know they have been working for decades."

In a statement, a spokesperson for the health minister says Alberta Health is reviewing the changes and "encourages Albertans to speak with their primary care provider for guidance on immunizations and what options are best."

Pharmacists can begin offering vaccines to kids as young as two starting next February.