EDMONTON -- COVID-19 restrictions are slowly lifting in Alberta, but the province has announced virtual doctor visits will now be a permanent fixture in the province.

The government introduced new and expanded billing codes in March to allow doctors to be compensated for seeing a patient virtually to aid in stopping the spread of the virus.

“Virtual care has been an important part of our COVID-19 response, protecting patients, doctors, and clinic staff by providing an alternative to office visits that avoids the risk of contact with the virus,” said Health Minister Tyler Shandro in a news release. “These visits have proved their value, so we’re making them permanent, to allow physicians and patients to keep using them as appropriate while being fairly compensated.”

In-person physician and specialist visits will continue, but doctors will have the ability to offer virtual visits where appropriate.

Virtual visits can include phone or video visits.