EDMONTON -- A 19-year-old in Bonnyville, Alta., was arrested after a child was exploited online on Feb. 18, RCMP said.

On Friday, RCMP executed a search warrant in a Bonnyville home and seized three gaming consoles, one computer, three cellphones and an electronic storage device.

Keenan Burlaka, also known as Greene, was taken into custody and charged with uttering threats against a person, extortion without a firearm, criminal harassment, indecent communication and harassing communication, police said.

Burlaka was released on the condition to not use social media or be in the presence of a minor without a guardian or parent present.

"We are looking for any other victims that may have had inappropriate contact with the accused through social media and encourage parents to be aware of all their children’s activities utilizing various platforms," said Corporal Marie-Eve Mackenzie-Plante, Cold Lake GIS

He's scheduled to appear in court May 20.