Alberta man arrested in stolen $220,000 motorhome also accused of stealing fire truck

A 25-year old man was arrested by RCMP in Manville, Alta., this week in a stolen motorhome.

The motorhome, valued at $220,000, was reported stolen from a business in Kitscoty.

On Tuesday, the motorhome was spotted driving between Vermilion, Kitscoty and Lloydminster.

Mounties tried to pull over the motorhome several times but said the driver kept going to avoid apprehension.

Later that night, police got a tip that it was in Manville, where the driver was arrested and the motorhome recovered.

Not only was the man charged with multiple offences in relation to the stolen motorhome, but police said he was also charged with a break and enter at the Islay Fire Hall and stealing a fire truck.

Photo of a fire truck stolen during a break-in at the Islay Fire Hall. (Source: RCMP)

The fire truck was recovered and returned to the hall.

"Offenders such as these cause repeated harm to the rural communities across Alberta, tie-up significant police resources and repeatedly victimizing the public," Sgt. Corey Buckingham, the commanding officer at the Vermillion RCMP detachment, said in a news release.

"Great work to the multiple detachments and sections that aided in the arrest of this offender," he added.

The man from Heinsburg, Alta., remains in custody with a court date scheduled for next week.