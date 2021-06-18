EDMONTON -- Mounties in Yellowknife have charged an Alberta man with charges of sexual assault and exploitation in an historical investigation.

Neil Barry was arrested and charged in High Prairie, Alta., on Tuesday and is scheduled to appear in Territorial Court on Aug. 10.

The charges follow a joint investigation between RCMP in Alberta and N.W.T.

The alleged assaults happened in the summer of 2009 at tryouts for the 2010 Arctic Winter Games.

Police say Barry worked in N.W.T. between 2007 and 2017 in Tulita and Fort Simpson but also travelled to Yellowknife.

He moved to High Prairie in 2017 and Mounties say he "has history with the High Prairie School District No. 48."

The High Prairie School Division issued a brief Facebook statement declining further comment with the matter before the courts.

"We have been made aware of the charges laid against a teacher in our Division. The teacher is no longer on active duty with the Division."

Mounties are also appealing to anyone with information on these or other offences to contact them.