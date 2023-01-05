Alberta man charged with setting fire to his own property

A 71-year-old man from Sherwood Park, Alta., is facing an arson charge after a home he owns was destroyed by flames in November.

Police and firefighters were called to the property near Antler Lake, which is east of Sherwood Park and Edmonton, on Nov. 13 at 2:02 p.m.

The mobile home was fully engulfed in flames when emergency crews arrived and no one was home, the local fire chief told CTV News Edmonton at the scene.

The owner of the property was arrested on Nov. 15, RCMP announced in a Thursday news release.

The accused has been released but is scheduled to appear in Sherwood Park Provincial Court on Jan. 25.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Adam Lachacz