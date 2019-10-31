A man has been charged with firearm trafficking after police seized rifles, shotguns and handguns in Edmonton and Bonnyville.

The Edmonton Drug and Gang Enforcement (EDGE) began to investigate on Oct. 21 after a Bonnyville man bought 14 handguns over the previous 30 days, the Edmonton Police Service said.

Police said they saw the man go into a home in the area of 153 Avenue and 121 Street with the handguns and then leave without them.

They executed search warrants in homes in northwest Edmonton and Bonnyville and found three rifles, three handguns, two shotguns and ammunition.

Craig Jacobs, 37, was arrested Oct. 23 and charged with two counts of trafficking weapons or firearms and two counts of possession of weapons or firearms for the purpose of trafficking.