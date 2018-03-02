

The Canadian Press





CALGARY -- An Alberta man found guilty earlier this year in the murders of his parents and sister is appealing his conviction and sentence.

The Alberta Court of Appeal in Calgary confirms Jason Klaus has filed a notice of appeal.

Klaus, 42, and Joshua Frank, 32, were sentenced in January to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

The bodies of Klaus's father Gordon and sister Monica were found in their burned-out farmhouse near Castor, east of Red Deer, in December 2013.

His mother Sandra's body was never found but police believe she also died in the house.

The Crown had argued that the two men deserved the maximum of 75 years without hope of parole for what the prosecution called a contract killing of sorts.