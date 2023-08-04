Alberta man pleads guilty to sexual contact with a child

An 18-year-old Kitscoty man pleaded guilty to sexual contact with a child on Wednesday.

In February 2023, Gage Wolfe was charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, sexual interference and failure to comply with an undertaking.

Wolfe pleaded guilty to sexual contact with a child at a Lloydminster court and the rest of the charges were withdrawn.

His sentence is 930 days long.

Kitscoty is located approximately 25 kilometres west of Lloydminster.