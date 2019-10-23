A northern Alberta mayor is apologizing after he got into a heated verbal and physical altercation with one of his councillors.

Don Scott, mayor of the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, issued the formal apology to council, specifically Coun. Keith McGrath, at a meeting Tuesday night.

"Coun. McGrath, I extend to you a sincere and unequivocal apology," Scott said. "I sincerely hope that you will accept it in the spirit is it intended, which is without reservation and with full recognition of my responsibility for my actions."

McGrath had submitted a formal complaint alleging that during an in-camera meeting on June 25, Scott hurled profanities at him and attempted to physically restrain him from leaving a meeting.

The incident prompted an investigation from Wood Buffalo's integrity commission, the results of which were read by Chief Administrative Officer Annette Antoniak.

She said the report concluded that the mayor contravened sections of the Council Code of Conduct bylaw. It recommended council demand Scott deliver a public apology and be publicly reprimanded. The former motion was passed at Tuesday's meeting while the latter was defeated.

Scott also apologized to his fellow councillors, city staff and his constituents.

"I sincerely regret the impact my actions have had on each of you, and how those actions have distracted from the work we have been given both the responsibility and privilege to do," he said.

Scott said he has taken steps since the incident to better himself and avoid similar conflicts in the future.

McGrath was not present for the apology, excusing himself earlier in the meeting because he wasn't feeling well.

CTV News has reached out to him for further reaction.