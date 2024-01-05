Alberta Medical Association lists proposals for province to fix acute-care system issues

The president of the Alberta Medical Association has outlined what he wants the province to do to alleviate its acute-care system issues.

In a letter to AMA members on Thursday, Dr. Paul Parks wrote his proposals would improve acute care for Alberta's aging population, improve the flow of patients and attract more hospital staff.

Dr. Parks included five asks in his letter:

Modernizing Alternative Relationship Plans (rate review), including after-hours for ARPs, AMHSPs, capitation and blended capitation models.

Improving incentives for the provision of after-hours care.

Addressing physician availability through improvements made to the physician on-call program.

De-escalation of the stipend crisis.

Removal of further compensation reductions (such as AHS overhead and Z-code policies).

According to Dr. Parks, these would improve ER waiting times, surgical waits, after-hours care and specialist availability.

"For years we have been advocating for solutions to the major issues," he wrote in the letter. "Although we haven’t had the response we hoped for, we have never given up and we continue to evolve and refine the solutions we are bringing forward."

Some hospitals in Edmonton and other Alberta communities have been close to or over capacity in recent months.

In November, Premier Danielle Smith announced her government would dismantle Alberta Health Services and create a new health-delivery system.

CTV News Edmonton has reached out to Alberta Health for comment.