Alberta minister's son in critical condition after crash

The youngest children of an Alberta minister were injured in a crash last Friday.

Jason Nixon — minister of seniors, community and social services and MLA for Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre — posted Monday morning his son Austin and his daughter Chyanne were involved in a crash.

Austin was in critical but stable condition and Chyanne did not sustain major injuries and was recovering, Nixon said.

A message from Jason & Tiffany Nixon pic.twitter.com/nldD3k4Ss9 — Jason Nixon (@JasonNixonAB) December 4, 2023

RCMP confirmed to CTV News Edmonton officers responded to a single-vehicle rollover on Township Road 320, between Range Road 54 and 55, just after 8 a.m.

Two 16-year-olds were assessed on scene and STARS airlifted one of them to a Calgary hospital, RCMP said.

STARS told CTV News Edmonton it transported a patient from a crash in Sundre to the Foothills Medical Centre that day with "trauma-related injuries."

Mental Health and Addictions Minister Dan Williams will support Nixon in his ministry role as Nixon spends time with his family.