EDMONTON -- The Alberta government will fund research to battle the COVID-19 disease as the province enters its seventh month of the pandemic.

Doug Schweitzer, Alberta's minister of jobs, economy and innovation, will make the funding announcement at 12:30 p.m. in Edmonton.

Also on hand will be Advanced Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides, Alberta Innovates CEO Laura Kilcrease and University of Alberta President Bill Flanagan.

More to come…