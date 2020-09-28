Advertisement
Alberta minister set to make announcement on coronavirus-related research
Published Monday, September 28, 2020 11:18AM MDT
EDMONTON -- The Alberta government will fund research to battle the COVID-19 disease as the province enters its seventh month of the pandemic.
Doug Schweitzer, Alberta's minister of jobs, economy and innovation, will make the funding announcement at 12:30 p.m. in Edmonton.
Also on hand will be Advanced Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides, Alberta Innovates CEO Laura Kilcrease and University of Alberta President Bill Flanagan.
More to come…
