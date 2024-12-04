EDMONTON
Edmonton

Alberta minister wants to see $100B in data centre infrastructure in next five years

Nate Glubish shakes hands with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith after Glubish was sworn into cabinet as Minister of Technology and Innovations in Edmonton, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (John Franson) Nate Glubish shakes hands with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith after Glubish was sworn into cabinet as Minister of Technology and Innovations in Edmonton, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (John Franson)
Share

Alberta's Technology Minister Nate Glubish says he's hoping to see $100 billion worth of artificial intelligence data centres under construction within the next five years.

Such centres are filled with computer servers used by companies like Meta to develop and train large-scale artificial intelligence models.

Glubish says Meta, as well as other major companies including Google and Amazon, are on the hunt for space to build more facilities, and he wants Alberta to be an option.

He says landing some data centres would create jobs and bring in much needed new tax revenue for the province.

Glubish also says that since Alberta's electricity grid regulations allows for off-grid power generation, he thinks the province is an ideal location.

He says allowing for off-grid power connections where power generators supply data centres directly also means there's less risk for Albertans, as there wouldn't be major drains on the electrical grid.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2024

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

French government toppled in historic no-confidence vote

French opposition lawmakers brought the government down on Wednesday, throwing the European Union's second-biggest economic power deeper into a political crisis that threatens its capacity to legislate and rein in a massive budget deficit.

Calgary

Lethbridge

Saskatoon

Regina

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News