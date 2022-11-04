Alberta MP headlining 'Trudeau Must Go' convoy to downtown Edmonton: organizer

Another convoy is headed to the Alberta Legislature, this one bookended by a rally on the outskirts of Edmonton and one in the city centre.

An organizer says Peace River-Westlock Member of Parliament Arnold Viersen will deliver a speech around 11 a.m. at the "Trudeau Must Go" rally in Acheson, Alta.

From there about 100 vehicles and 200 protesters are expected to convoy to the Alberta Legislature.

"Some of the participants in the convoy will be finding a place to park near the legislature grounds so they can participate in the rally there, which is called Truck Trudeau," organizer Benita Pedersen said.

She assumes others will "keep driving around the city" with flags in protest of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who Pedersen believes "went overboard" in imposing COVID-19 restrictions.

The Edmonton Police Service is "aware of and monitoring" the convoy plans, a spokesperson said. Traffic advisories and other updates will be provided if necessary.

"As with all public demonstrations, the EPS supports all citizens to exercise their right to peaceful assembly and all participants are welcome to express their views and actions within the law," Carolin Maran told CTV News Edmonton.

Pedersen has organized and attended dozens of freedom rallies and protests in Alberta and said she has no plans to stop, even though many COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. She said Viersen has spoken at some of her events before.

"The freedom movement is gaining in momentum and there's a reason for that. It's because the freedom movement resonates with Canadians," Pedersen said. "Although we've had a lot of wins, the challenges are not yet all met."

Benita Pedersen in an interview with CTV News Edmonton on November, 4, 2022.

For Pedersen, one of those wins was the election of Danielle Smith as leader of the United Conservative Party. She called that outcome "terrific," and thanked the new premier for "standing up for the unvaccinated."

Now, Pedersen wants charges dropped against convoy protesters and said four men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at Coutts should be "out on bail so they can spend Christmas with their families." She's also worried COVID-19 restrictions will come back.

Pedersen was speaking to CTV News Edmonton Friday from Lethbridge, where she joined a rally of hundreds in support of three men facing mischief charges in connection to the Coutts border blockade.

CTV News Edmonton reached out to Viersen at his constituency office, his Ottawa office and by email for comment on this story.