Alberta MP headlining 'Trudeau Must Go' convoy to downtown Edmonton: organizer
Another convoy is headed to the Alberta Legislature, this one bookended by a rally on the outskirts of Edmonton and one in the city centre.
An organizer says Peace River-Westlock Member of Parliament Arnold Viersen will deliver a speech around 11 a.m. at the "Trudeau Must Go" rally in Acheson, Alta.
From there about 100 vehicles and 200 protesters are expected to convoy to the Alberta Legislature.
"Some of the participants in the convoy will be finding a place to park near the legislature grounds so they can participate in the rally there, which is called Truck Trudeau," organizer Benita Pedersen said.
She assumes others will "keep driving around the city" with flags in protest of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who Pedersen believes "went overboard" in imposing COVID-19 restrictions.
The Edmonton Police Service is "aware of and monitoring" the convoy plans, a spokesperson said. Traffic advisories and other updates will be provided if necessary.
"As with all public demonstrations, the EPS supports all citizens to exercise their right to peaceful assembly and all participants are welcome to express their views and actions within the law," Carolin Maran told CTV News Edmonton.
Pedersen has organized and attended dozens of freedom rallies and protests in Alberta and said she has no plans to stop, even though many COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. She said Viersen has spoken at some of her events before.
"The freedom movement is gaining in momentum and there's a reason for that. It's because the freedom movement resonates with Canadians," Pedersen said. "Although we've had a lot of wins, the challenges are not yet all met."
Benita Pedersen in an interview with CTV News Edmonton on November, 4, 2022.
For Pedersen, one of those wins was the election of Danielle Smith as leader of the United Conservative Party. She called that outcome "terrific," and thanked the new premier for "standing up for the unvaccinated."
Now, Pedersen wants charges dropped against convoy protesters and said four men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at Coutts should be "out on bail so they can spend Christmas with their families." She's also worried COVID-19 restrictions will come back.
Pedersen was speaking to CTV News Edmonton Friday from Lethbridge, where she joined a rally of hundreds in support of three men facing mischief charges in connection to the Coutts border blockade.
CTV News Edmonton reached out to Viersen at his constituency office, his Ottawa office and by email for comment on this story.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's what you need to know about the federal government's boosted GST credit payments
The federal government's boosted GST credits have gone out on Friday, and eligible Canadians can expect to see the money in their bank accounts or mailboxes in the coming days if they haven't already. CTVNews.ca explains what you need to know about the enhanced payments.
Canada-wide amoxicillin shortage has pharmacists looking for alternatives
Pharmacists say amoxicillin, a common antibiotic, in formulations safe for children is becoming increasingly hard to stock, with some manufacturers saying they won't be able to supply it again until January 2023.
Ukraine chief justice: Judges are going to war
Ukraine's top judge says justices have left the courtroom to take up arms, while those who've remained at work are regularly interrupted by air raid warnings, missile strikes and having to run to shelter.
WATCH LIVE | 'Freedom Convoy' leader challenged over assertion the protest was never told to leave
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich insisted she was never directly told to leave Ottawa during last winter's protests, when hundreds of vehicles blocked streets around Parliament Hill as Lich and others called for an end to COVID-19 mandates, even after the Emergencies Act was invoked.
2 children critically hurt, 3 others taken to hospital after crash between school bus, truck west of Edmonton
Two boys sustained critical, life-threatening injuries in a crash involving a school bus and flatbed truck in Spruce Grove, west of Edmonton, Friday morning.
Lich accused of 'selective' memory, MacKenzie testifies: Highlights from Friday's convoy commission testimony
Rounding out this week's public hearings as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission was prominent 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich's cross-examination, testimony from a pair of protest participants, Diagolon's Jeremy MacKenzie, and former RCMP officer Daniel Bulford. Here are the highlights.
LIVE UPDATES | 'We will win': Ontario education workers refuse to back down as schools close indefinitely
Ontario's education workers have officially walked off the job despite legislation passed at Queen's Park that made a strike illegal.
Election deniers, the constitution and rights: What's at stake for the U.S. midterm elections
As Americans prepare to cast their ballots for the U.S. midterm elections on Nov. 8, some voters say "everything" is at stake, including the constitution and the future of their political system.
Twitter layoffs hit Canadian office, involve at least two of the country's top staff
Global layoffs orchestrated by new Twitter owner Elon Musk have hit the company's Canadian office with its two most senior leaders announcing they were part of the cuts.
Calgary
-
First-degree murder convictions overturned in Calgary quadruple-murder case
A man and a woman who were found guilty of first-degree murder in connection with the death of a man found bound and beaten west of Calgary in 2017 have successfully appealed their conviction over errors during their initial trial.
-
Lich accused of 'selective' memory, MacKenzie testifies: Highlights from Friday's convoy commission testimony
Rounding out this week's public hearings as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission was prominent 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich's cross-examination, testimony from a pair of protest participants, Diagolon's Jeremy MacKenzie, and former RCMP officer Daniel Bulford. Here are the highlights.
-
Battle for Brooks-Medicine Hat to be decided Tuesday with premier taking on four
In just a few days' time, we'll find out whether the top politician in the province will have a place to sit in legislature.
Saskatoon
-
Winter storm expected to hit Saskatoon
Heavy snowfall, strong winds, and blowing snow are expected to hit Saskatoon on Saturday.
-
'Symphony of viruses': physicians, schools see increase in illnesses
Melanie Laine has seen a growing trend at her childrens' school in Hanley.
-
No injuries after pile-up in Saskatoon
No one was seriously injured following a multi-vehicle pile up Friday morning, according to police.
Regina
-
Here's who will be taking the stage during the Grey Cup Halftime Show
CFL fans can expect to see Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line, Jordan Davis, and Josh Ross perform at this year’s Grey Cup Halftime Show.
-
Victim in Melville homicide identified
RCMP have identified the victim of a homicide in Melville on Wednesday morning.
-
RPS investigating death of man involved in vehicle incident
Regina police are investigating a man’s death following a vehicle incident on Friday.
Atlantic
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'Freedom Convoy' leader challenged over assertion the protest was never told to leave
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich insisted she was never directly told to leave Ottawa during last winter's protests, when hundreds of vehicles blocked streets around Parliament Hill as Lich and others called for an end to COVID-19 mandates, even after the Emergencies Act was invoked.
-
'It just can’t be left to happen that way again': Families affected by N.S. shooting call for action, better supports
Over several days in September, the Mass Casualty Commission held a series of closed door consultations with family members and others affected by the April 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
Warm weekend could set Maritime records while snow wallops the Prairies
The Maritime provinces could see record-breaking warm temperatures this weekend.
Toronto
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | 'We will win': Ontario education workers refuse to back down as schools close indefinitely
Ontario's education workers have officially walked off the job despite legislation passed at Queen's Park that made a strike illegal.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | No GO bus service on Monday if drivers go on strike: Metrolinx
Metrolinx says there will be no GO bus service on Monday if hundreds of drivers go on strike.
-
Ontario to cut Greenbelt land to make way for at least 50,000 new homes
Ontario is proposing to remove land from the Greenbelt, an area created to protect environmentally sensitive lands from development, in order to build at least 50,000 new homes, while adding new land to it elsewhere.
Montreal
-
Montreal police investigating 28 vehicle fires since Wednesday night
The Montreal fire service says 12 vehicles were on fire Friday morning in Lachine in yet another case of suspected arson this week in the city.
-
Teenage boy's cardiac arrest inspires family to donate outdoor defibrillator to Ste-Lazare
The night her then 15-year-old son went into cardiac arrest while playing hockey in a West Island arena almost three years ago will be etched in Rose Bloom's mind forever. It inspired the family to donate an automatic external defibrillator to the town of Ste Lazare.
-
CEGEP suspends hockey players over 'unacceptable actions' during unnamed incident
The Cégep de Saint-Hyacinthe has suspended members of its hockey team from play after it says it became aware of 'unacceptable actions' carried out by players at a private activity. The school refused to confirm what those actions were to CTV News, writing in a statement only that an investigation is underway.
Ottawa
-
Education workers, parents hit the picket lines as CUPE's 'political protest' closes some Ottawa schools
As education workers and their supporters walked the picket lines at five locations across Ottawa on day one of a "political protest", the union warned the job action would continue into next week if the government does not return to the bargaining table.
-
Ottawa Senators confirm NHL club is for sale
The Ottawa Senators confirm the club is for sale, and says the condition of any sale is that it remains in Ottawa.
-
Two people facing charges in December 2021 shooting death of Ottawa teen
Ottawa police say John Ndayishimiye died in a shooting at a home on Elmira Drive, between Iris Street the Queensway, on Dec. 6.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge, Ont. father pleads for schools to reopen
Steve Kovacevic took an unpaid day off work on Friday to care for his children and says he's not sure what he'll do if the labour dispute isn't resolved next week.
-
'Jizzy Jewelry': Brantford, Ont. woman's jewelry business takes off
A Brantford, Ont. woman is getting attention for some creative jewelry pieces that some may find jarring.
-
'Don't wait until the day it snows': Local drivers change tires despite warm weather
Temperatures exceeded 20 degrees in Waterloo Region on Friday, but that didn’t stop local drivers from swapping their summer tires for a set of winters.
Northern Ontario
-
Education support staff hit the picket lines in northern Ontario
Education support workers across northern Ontario joined their union counterparts across the province in protesting legislation from the provincial government banning strikes and imposing a contract on thousands of staff across Ontario.
-
Hwy. 144 reopened after crews clean up big spill due to fiery, fatal crash
Highway 144 south of Timmins has reopened after taking crews almost two days to clean up a 'big' spill following a fatal crash involving three commercial vehicles Wednesday night, Ontario Provincial Police says.
-
OPP investigating after human remains found in northern Ont.
Provincial police are investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area of northern Ontario and say they cannot confirm if there is any connection to an ongoing missing person case in the area.
Winnipeg
-
The housing options available that meet the average price in Winnipeg
The real estate market is starting to balance out in Winnipeg according to the latest numbers from the Winnipeg Regional Real Estate Board. For those who may be looking to buy a home, CTV News Winnipeg has compiled a list of some homes throughout the city that are available.
-
Important link between cancer drugs and heart failure found by Winnipeg researchers
A Winnipeg doctor's cutting-edge research has found an important link between heart failure and cancer-fighting drugs, a finding that could help many battling the disease.
-
Heavy snow, strong winds coming to parts of Manitoba this weekend
Some Manitobans are going to receive a wallop of winter weather this weekend
Vancouver
-
B.C. Mountie who exposed himself to high school students given 18-month sentence
A B.C. RCMP officer who was found guilty of sexual offences involving minors earlier this year has been sentenced to 18 months behind bars.
-
Vancouver police issue warning after sex assault suspect released on bail
Authorities have issued a public warning after a 19-year-old man facing multiple criminal charges, including two counts of sexual assault, was released on bail in Vancouver.
-
Watch your mental health,’ B.C. doctor warns ahead of time shift
With the end of daylight saving time approaching this weekend, one Vancouver doctor is warning people to watch out for their mental health.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria woman hospitalized after being attacked with pepper spray
Victoria police say a man has been arrested and another suspect is still being sought after a woman was attacked with pepper-spray on Wednesday evening.
-
Saanich union workers reach contract agreement with municipality
About 1,200 unionized workers in Saanich, B.C., have agreed on a new contract with the municipality, which will be in effect until the end of 2024.
-
'Everybody has less to give': Donations to Vancouver Island non-profits fall amid rising inflation
The rising cost of living is not only hitting households across Vancouver Island and the charities that feed people in need, it’s also taking a toll on the non-profit groups that make a difference in people’s lives.