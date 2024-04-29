EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Alberta Municipalities say proposed provincial bill will create chill effect

    Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in Edmonton on Wednesday April 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.
    The organization representing Alberta's cities, towns and villages says a bill granting the province sweeping new powers over local government is creating an atmosphere of fear.

    Tyler Gandam, president of the organization Alberta Municipalities, says members are concerned the legislation will intimidate and silence elected officials critical of the provincial government.

    A law introduced last week by Premier Danielle Smith's government would give cabinet broad authority to dismiss councillors and overturn local bylaws.

    Smith says the aim is to ensure municipalities are not enacting policies out of step with provincial priorities.

    She says the bill is in line with Alberta's constitutional powers and will be used sparingly.

    The bill would also allow political parties to run in municipal elections but only in Calgary and Edmonton for now.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2024.

