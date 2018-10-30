

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Alberta has appointed a former Paralympian as its first-ever Advocate for Persons with Disabilities.

Tony Flores was announced as the new advocate Tuesday.

The advocate’s role will be to raise awareness of the rights of Albertans with disabilities and the services available to them.

“We have a road ahead to become full equal citizens in our communities, but I believe we can make this happen,” Flores said at the announcement. “We can make this happen by making voices of Albertans with disabilities central to all that we do, following nothing about us without us.”

The Alberta government invested $1 million in the 2018 budget to establish the advocate’s office after The Advocate for Persons with Disabilities Act was passed in the legislature in May 2017 and made law in spring 2018.

“We know progress has been made, but more needs to be done. And that is why the disability advocate is so important,” said Irfan Sabir, minister of community and social services.

Flores was selected through an open competition process.

The government consulted nearly 1,300 Albertans with disabilities, service providers and support organizations in creating the role and delegating responsibilities and top priorities for the advocate’s first year.

In thanking the participants, Minister Sabir said, “Your voices were heard and used to create this new position.”

The Office of the Advocate for Persons with Disabilities will open mid-November.