EDMONTON -- The Alberta NDP is calling on the provincial government to protect renters from eviction and step up subsidies to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

NDP Leader Rachel Notley called on Jason Kenney's United Conservative government to take "decisive" action in a news conference livestreamed to Facebook Wednesday.

She said after promising Albertans Friday night they'd be able to cover their bills amid widespread industry shutdowns, Kenney "has announced very little since then to back up those promises."

She specifically called on the government to:

Entrench statutory protection from eviction or utility cut-off for all Albertans

Provide a small business subsidy equal to 10 per cent of remuneration "to help them weather the storm and keep their employees on payroll"

Increase the child and family benefit by $300, matching the federal government's increase announced Wednesday

Place a moratorium on all provincial student loan payments for the next six months, with the possibility to extend through the end of the year. The federal government has already placed a moratorium on nation

Develop additional plans to supplement loss-of-income support coming from Ottawa

Notley also criticized the government for passing its 2020 budget in a late-night legislative session.

"This is a budget that cuts $70 million from the senior drug plan, fires nurses, consolidates emergency rooms and downgrades long-term care," Notley said.

She called on the UCP to revisit the health care budget and step up spending on staffing levels, health care beds, ventilators and additional buildings to house beds.

The UCP added an extra $500 million in health spending Tuesday evening in response to the pandemic.

Kenney has previously said the coronavirus may impact plans to balance the books by 2023.

"If Alberta Health needs additional funds, we will provide them. But we wanted to guarantee that money was available because the new fiscal year starts in a couple of weeks' time," Kenney said.

The province has called a state of public health emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kenney is set to address the province at 4 p.m. Wednesday with a "major economic announcement." The announcement will be streamed live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.