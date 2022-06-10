Alberta NDP declines to join UCP in demand that Canada suspend gas, carbon taxes

As Alberta gas prices continued to soar Friday to heights not seen in at least a decade, a UCP minister said the fuel tax pause is all but certain to continue and he's demanding the same from Ottawa.

Alberta stopped collecting 13 cents per litre on gasoline and diesel amid rising prices in March.

The UCP government is promising to continue that as long as the cost of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) remains above US$90. That price was around US$120 Friday, and a final decision for the upcoming quarter will be made on Wednesday.

"What I want right now is the suspension of the federal carbon tax and all federal fuel taxes immediately, no questions asked," Acting Finance Minister Jason Nixon told CTV News.

"The circumstances taking place, and cost of gas, is a crisis at the moment. That’s why Alberta removed our tax and the number one thing, the number one thing, the federal government could do right now is copy the Alberta government."

The average price of a litre of regular in Alberta was $1.89 on Friday, and the average nationwide was about $2.10, according to Gasbuddy. Both were hovering around the highest prices the website has ever tracked.

On Tuesday, Nixon sent a letter to NDP Energy Critic Kathleen Ganley asking if she would sign a joint letter requesting tax relief from the governing federal Liberals.

Nixon said he hadn't heard back from Ganley.

Today I sent the NDP Energy Critic @KathleenGanley a letter asking if she will sign a joint letter calling on Trudeau’s government to immediately suspend the carbon tax and the federal fuel tax.



Every stone must be turned to make everyday life affordable for Albertans. pic.twitter.com/4jGCwgcS3m — Jason Nixon (@JasonNixonAB) June 7, 2022

"Instead of complaining about (control of the carbon tax) they handed control of over to the federal government, the UCP could reduce Albertans' monthly bills immediately," the NDP MLA for Calgary-Mountain View told CTV News Edmonton.

Instead, she offered a long list of things the UCP could do to lower other costs for Albertans.

"They could scrap their billion-dollar income tax grab, stop driving up property taxes, scrap their increases to tuition and interest on student debt, stop raising camping fees, and restore the price protections they removed on electricity and car insurance. They could also finally deliver the natural gas rebates they have been promising for months but failing to deliver," Ganley suggested.

The NDP supports the Alberta gas tax suspension and Ganley has called on it to be extended until October.

The federal government collects 10 cents per litre on gasoline on top of five per cent GST. A carbon tax imposed by Ottawa and collected by Alberta also adds about 11 cents per litre at the gas pumps.

CTV News Edmonton reached out to the office of Federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland for response to this story.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Chelan Skulski