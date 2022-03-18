Alberta NDP leader ridicules accusations she's colluding with new UCP MLA Brian Jean
Alberta's Opposition leader is ridiculing accusations from the governing United Conservatives that she and the UCP's newest member of the legislature are in cahoots.
Rachel Notley calls it one of the “most tortured attack lines” she has ever heard and she suggests Premier Jason Kenney's staff and supporters spreading the idea “really need to get a little bit more sleep.”
Former Wildrose Party leader Brian Jean won a byelection for the UCP this week on a platform to get Kenney ousted as party leader at a leadership vote on April 9.
Critics, including government house leader Jason Nixon, say Jean has struck an alliance with Notley.
They point to Jean saying he would have brought Notley into cabinet on a short-term basis to remove partisan bickering and improve the response to the COVID-19 crisis.
Notley says it can be helpful to bring all sides together to some degree when fighting a crisis.
She noted Jean was given full access to get information from her government when wildfires struck Jean’s hometown of Fort McMurray in 2016.
