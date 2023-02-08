Alberta NDP pledges to 'urgently' build new hospital in south Edmonton

Edmonton desperately needs more health-care beds, Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley said Wednesday while promising to spend at least $1.8 billion to build a new hospital in south Edmonton if she becomes premier again.

In 2017, Notley's NDP government announced that the facility would be located on a 320-acre site near Ellerslie Road and 127 Street southwest and open in 2026.

The project was delayed and scaled back after the UCP won the 2019 election. Preliminary work started at the site in 2021 but there is still no cost or completion date listed on the province's website.

"I think the problem we have here is that the UCP has basically decided to cancel it but they haven't had the courage to tell the people of Edmonton and northern Alberta that that is the decision they have made," Notley told reporters.

"So the way we get things moving faster is you say, 'We will build it.' And then you keep your promise and you build it."

Notley said her party would like to stick to the original budget of $1.8 billion, but acknowledged a rise in construction costs may drive the price up.

The NDP has also committed to a major expansion at the Red Deer Hospital.

When asked how taxpayers can afford to foot the bill for both projects, Notley said Alberta "can't afford to ignore infrastructure needs."

"South Edmonton has seen some of the fastest population growth in the country," she said.

"According to some reports, the Edmonton zone right now is short over 400 beds and is projected to be short almost 1,500 beds by 2027, yet the UCP has no plans to address it."

Notley said she would also "aggressively recruit" staff to work in the new facility.

A provincial election is scheduled for May 29.

CTV News Edmonton reached out to both the infrastructure and health ministries for a response to Notley's promise and an update on the UCP's version of the project.