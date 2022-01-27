Alberta nurses ratify contract that includes 4.25 per cent wage increase over 4 years
Alberta's nurses have overwhelmingly ratified a new collective bargaining agreement.
The vote was 87 per cent in favour of a four-year deal that includes a 4.25 per cent pay bump over the course of the contract.
Heather Smith, president of the United Nurses of Alberta, calls it a fair deal for her members and for the public.
The vote closes the book on what the union has termed some of the most contentious and bruising negotiations in its history.
Premier Jason Kenney's government had been seeking wage cuts and other contract rollbacks from nurses, arguing that Alberta's nurses were paid more than those in other jurisdictions and that a tight budget required concessions.
At one point, Finance Minister Travis Toews suggested nurses were putting their needs ahead of their patients' by pushing to resume collective bargaining during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
LIVE @ 3:30
LIVE @ 3:30 | COVID-19 in Alberta today: Kenney to join Hinshaw for Thursday update
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Family of four found frozen to death near Canada-U.S. border identified: High Commission of India
Four people who froze to death while trying to cross the Canada-U.S. border in Manitoba have been identified.
Supporters gather, police warn of traffic delays as trucker convoy traverses Ontario
As a convoy of truckers makes its way through Ontario, hundreds of supporters have been gathering along roadways and overpasses in the Greater Toronto Area, with police warning of major traffic delays.
Mexico party plane organizer threatens legal action over airlines refusing return flights
The man who organized a 'party plane' of Quebec influencers on an ill-fated New Year's trip to Mexico says he's now planning to sue Sunwing, the airline that flew them down on a charter flight before cancelling their return trip.
BREAKING | 4 adult victims of fatal Richmond, B.C., shooting from same family, police not seeking suspect
All four people killed in a shooting in Richmond, B.C., are adult members of the same family, homicide investigators say.
PM Trudeau in isolation after COVID-19 exposure
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will be isolating for five days, after being exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. Trudeau said in a tweet Thursday morning that he learned about the exposure Wednesday night.
Infighting, lack of diversity among pitfalls of Conservative's 2021 election campaign: source
The Conservative caucus is expected to hear details today about how their 2021 election campaign ended in a defeat, with one source telling CTV News that party infighting and a lack of candidate diversity were among the pitfalls.
Sask. reducing COVID-19 self-isolation period for unvaccinated residents
The province is lowering the self-isolation period to five days for unvaccinated residents, effective Friday. Unvaccinated residents were previously required to self-isolate for 10 days.
CTV NEWS IN AFGHANISTAN | Wracked by war and drought, some Afghan families selling young girls into marriage
Crushing poverty is forcing displaced people in Afghanistan to make some very desperate choices, including selling organs or even their own girls into marriage to adult men.
CRA to send out new round of letters checking eligibility from CERB recipients
The Canada Revenue Agency is sending out a new round of letters to pandemic aid recipients to verify they were eligible for the help, and warning of potential need for repayments.
Calgary
-
Alberta nurses ratify contract that includes 4.25 per cent wage increase over 4 years
Alberta's nurses have overwhelmingly ratified a new collective bargaining agreement.
-
Calgary shooting suspect arrested after climbing out 4th floor window
One of two suspects in a shooting at a Beltline apartment building was arrested after climbing out a fourth-floor window as police executed a search warrant.
-
LIVE @ 3:30
LIVE @ 3:30 | COVID-19 in Alberta today: Kenney to join Hinshaw for Thursday update
Alberta's number of COVID-19 patients stands at 1,418 as of Wednesday afternoon, including 109 patients in intensive care units, which has held the same since late last week.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. reducing COVID-19 self-isolation period for unvaccinated residents
The province is lowering the self-isolation period to five days for unvaccinated residents, effective Friday. Unvaccinated residents were previously required to self-isolate for 10 days.
-
Prince Albert man pleads guilty in murders of parents, 7-year-old son
A Prince Albert man has pleaded guilty to murder in the deaths of his parents and his 7-year-old son.
-
Popular Saskatoon restaurant Leyda's Café closing its doors
A popular Riversdale restaurant says it's putting a "pause" on its operations.
Regina
-
Sask. reducing COVID-19 self-isolation period for unvaccinated residents
The province is lowering the self-isolation period to five days for unvaccinated residents, effective Friday. Unvaccinated residents were previously required to self-isolate for 10 days.
-
'I would never do that': Former doctor responds to sexual assault allegations from fifth and final complainant
Sylvester Ukabam, a former doctor accused of sexually assaulting five patients, responded to allegations from the fifth and final complainant from the witness stand on Thursday morning.
-
PM Trudeau in isolation after COVID-19 exposure
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will be isolating for five days, after being exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. Trudeau said in a tweet Thursday morning that he learned about the exposure Wednesday night.
Atlantic
-
PM Trudeau in isolation after COVID-19 exposure
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will be isolating for five days, after being exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. Trudeau said in a tweet Thursday morning that he learned about the exposure Wednesday night.
-
N.S. extending COVID-19 restrictions for two weeks; three new deaths reported Wednesday
Premier Tim Houston said Nova Scotia is extending its current provincewide COVID-19 public health restrictions until Feb. 14 in an attempt to limit the spread of the virus.
-
N.B. reports six new COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday, 137 in hospital
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting six new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | OPP warns of significant traffic delays as trucker convoy arrives in the GTA
Ontario Provincial Police are warning motorists about the potential for significant delays as a trucker convoy protesting vaccine mandates, among other things, makes its way through the Greater Toronto Area today.
-
Ontario restaurant owner 'infuriated' after walking by busy bar at Toronto airport
The owner of an Ontario restaurant says he was 'infuriated' when he saw more than 20 people eating at a bar in Toronto Pearson International Airport this week while indoor dining is banned for most of the province.
-
LIVE SOON
LIVE SOON | Ontario chief medical officer provides update on COVID-19 situation
Ontario's chief medical officer of health is set to provide an update today on the COVID-19 situation in the province.
Montreal
-
COVID-19 text scams targeting Quebecers by offering prizes, information
It seems several COVID-19-related text message scams have been hitting Quebecers' phones lately, offering anything from information to money.
-
Mexico party plane organizer threatens legal action over airlines refusing return flights
The man who organized a 'party plane' of Quebec influencers on an ill-fated New Year's trip to Mexico says he's now planning to sue Sunwing, the airline that flew them down on a charter flight before cancelling their return trip.
-
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU numbers continue to go down
Quebec is reporting 117 fewer people are in hospital to be treated for COVID-19, a remaining total of 3,153 people.
Ottawa
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Truck convoy expected to roll into Kingston, Ont. this afternoon
The Canada Unity website says the 'Freedom Convoy' will depart Vaughan, Ont. at 12 p.m. and arrive in Kingston at 5 p.m. The convoy is expected to travel along Hwy. 401 through Port Hope to Kingston.
-
Freedom Convoy: Ottawa residents urged to avoid highways 417 and 416
Ottawa residents are being asked to avoid highways 417 and 416 this weekend with a 'Freedom Convoy' of truckers expected to descend on the capital.
-
Three new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa as hospitalizations climb
Ottawa Public Health has recorded 54 COVID-19 deaths this month.
Kitchener
-
One COVID-19 death reported in Waterloo Region; 144 in hospital
Health officials in the Region of Waterloo reported another death related to COVID-19 on Thursday as hospitalizations remained steady at 144.
-
No one hurt after fire at A Better Tent City
No residents of A Better Tent City were injured following an early morning fire.
-
Former Uber driver found not guilty of sexual assaulting a passenger
A Kitchener judge has found a former Uber driver not guilty of sexually assaulting and choking a female passenger in Waterloo in 2018.
Northern Ontario
-
Laurentian must hand over most privileged documents, court rules
With the exception of documents sealed under a court order, Laurentian University will have to hand over privileged information to the Ontario legislature.
-
Sault Ste. Marie has lost a legend in broadcasting
Viewers and listeners around the northeast are remembering Karl Sepkowski, a long-time broadcaster in Sault Ste. Marie, who died this week.
-
Honda hybrid to be build at Alliston plant this summer
The Alliston Honda plant will soon begin production on a hybrid vehicle.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Family of four found frozen to death near Canada-U.S. border identified: High Commission of India
Four people who froze to death while trying to cross the Canada-U.S. border in Manitoba have been identified.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations dip to 711 in Manitoba, 14 new deaths added Thursday
Hospital numbers in Manitoba related to COVID-19 dipped on Thursday as there are 711 people requiring care.
-
Manitoba MP facing backlash over tweet about Ukraine
A Manitoba NDP MP is being asked to apologize for a tweet she made about Ukraine.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 4 adult victims of fatal Richmond, B.C., shooting from same family, police not seeking suspect
All four people killed in a shooting in Richmond, B.C., are adult members of the same family, homicide investigators say.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ex-Canuck Jake Virtanen charged with sexual assault in Vancouver case
Former Vancouver Canucks player Jake Virtanen has been charged with sexual assault in connection with an investigation in Vancouver, police say.
-
'The hope is we're not caught off guard' again, B.C. researcher says of discovery of 9 new coronavirus species
A team of researchers led by a British Columbia university has uncovered several new species of coronavirus, some of which were found in unexpected places such as animal dung.
Vancouver Island
-
Children rescued after fire on B.C. school ferry
No injuries have been reported after an engine fire broke out on a school boat in B.C. waters on Thursday morning.
-
BC Transit warns of more Victoria bus cancellations due to staff shortage
BC Transit says commuters should expect ongoing service disruptions in the Victoria Regional Transit System due to labour shortages and sickness from COVID-19.
-
Comox Valley RCMP searching for missing man, 90
Mounties in the Comox Valley are searching for a 90-year-old man who was reported missing Wednesday.