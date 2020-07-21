EDMONTON -- The provincial government will share more details on its school re-entry plan and update Albertans on COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon.

Premier Jason Kenney, Education Minister Adriana LaGrange and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will speak at 3 p.m. live at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

In June, LaGrange said the government was considering three learning scenarios for the 2020-21 school year: near-normal operations, a partial return, or online learning.

It's unclear if the government will confirm its course of action Tuesday but LaGrange has said she expects students to go back to the classroom in September.

The education minister has also said in-class learning may vary in each Alberta region depending on COVID-19 cases.

Virus spread has increased in recent days with Alberta reporting 368 new cases since Friday on Monday, increasing active infections to 1,109.

Calgary and Edmonton have the most active cases, with 449 and 193, respectively.

Hospitalization numbers also spiked over the weekend with 17 of 86 patients in ICUs across the province.

Alberta has reported a total of 9,587 cases and 170 deaths to date.