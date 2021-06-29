EDMONTON -- The operator of Alberta's electric grid is calling on Albertans to help conserve energy as the province remains in the grips of a heat wave.

“Yesterday we saw an unprecedented jump in energy use, reaching 11,512 MW, beating our previous summer peak demand record of 11,169 MW,” Alberta Electric System Operator's (AESO) Dennis Frehlich said in a news release. “We’re on track to break that record for a second day in a row and so we’re asking Albertans to play their part to conserve energy.”

The AESO says conserving energy use should help ensure adequate supply is available and reduce the possibility of power outages.

According to Frehlich, the peak time for electricity use in Alberta is between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

The AESO is also reminding Albertans to keep window coverings closed during the day and to pre-cool air conditioned homes.

"(Avoid) using major appliances and charging electric devices," said Frehlich, "including electric vehicles, during the period of highest demand."