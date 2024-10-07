Alberta opens appointments for annual flu, COVID-19, RSV vaccines

Albertans can start booking their annual flu and COVID shots as of Monday, with appointments beginning next week.

Appointments can be made through:

The Alberta vaccine booking system;

calling Health Link at 811 for pharmacy or AHS clinic appointments;

contacting a pharmacy directly.

Appointments for flu and COVID-19 shots for the general public will begin on Oct. 15.

"Adding an extra layer of protection this fall is the best way to guard against the illnesses that typically arise during the fall and winter months," Dr. Mark Joffe, Alberta's chief medical officer of health said in a news release.

"The respiratory virus vaccines that will be offered this fall are specifically designed to offer strong defense against the strains of these viruses that are expected to circulate this season."

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) bookings are also open, with appointments beginning on Oct. 21.

People living in continuing care homes and senior supportive living who are at least 60 years old will be eligible for the publicly-funded Abyrsvo vaccine for RSV through the Alberta Outreach Program, according to the province.

"Seniors living in the community who are 75 years of age and older will also have access to a limited supply of provincially funded Abrysvo vaccine," the province wrote in a news release.

"For those not eligible through the provincially funded vaccine program, vaccines will be available for purchase."

Flu and COVID-19 shots can be given on the same day. The RSV vaccine must be given at least two weeks before or after a flu and/or COVID-19 vaccine.