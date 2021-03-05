EDMONTON -- An Alberta pastor will learn the fate of his bail conditions appeal on Friday morning.

James Coates, with GraceLife Church in Parkland County west of Edmonton, has been in jail at the Edmonton Remand Centre for more than two weeks.

He was granted bail but said he could not abide by the conditions of release, specifically that he not lead church services.

He's appealing to have those bail conditions changed to allow him to continue leading his congregation in worship, with his lawyers arguing the restrictions unconstitutionally limit his personal liberty and religious freedom.

Prosecutors have argued changing the bail conditions is unwarranted and would allow Coates to continue doing what got him initially jailed.

Coates is charged under the Public Health Act for holding services will ignoring COVID-19 health restrictions, including physical distancing rules and limits on attendance.

A three-day trial is set to begin on May 3 in Stony Plain.

Friday also marks one year since the first COVID-19 case in Alberta. Since then, 1,911 Albertans have died due to COVID-19 and more than 134,000 have been admitted to hospital.