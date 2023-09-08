Alberta pharmacy administers first RSV vaccine shot in Canada

A new vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus, commonly called RSV, is now available in Sherwood Park.

Health Canada approved the vaccine in early August for people aged 60 and over. It's the first vaccine for RSV available in Canada.

The virus is common but highly contagious and spreads through inhalation of respiratory particles or by touching surfaces that are contaminated by the virus.

The Lakeland Ridge Shoppers Drug Mart in Sherwood Park was the first pharmacy in Canada to administer a shot of it.

Deepak Narang, associate owner and pharmacist at the pharmacy, said in younger adults, symptoms are similar to that of the common cold — such as coughing, sneezing, fatigue, headache and fever — but in older adults with underlying disease conditions, such as lung disease, asthma, COPD or various heart conditions, the risk of serious illness is higher.

"It can lead to severe lower respiratory tract disease, causing bronchitis or pneumonia, leading to hospitalizations, ICU admissions or even death," Narang said Friday.

Pauline Thompson, the first person to receive the dose at the Sherwood Park pharmacy, said the experience was "exciting."

"We didn’t realize there would be as many cameras or anything, but it’s good to feel like it’s a step towards the right thing to do and to keep ourselves healthy," the 75-year-old former teacher said.

Narang said efficacy data for the vaccine to see how long it will last is unknown, but for now, just one shot is required. He said receiving an RSV vaccine shot along with an annual flu shot would be OK.

The RSV vaccine will be available at pharmacies across the country starting next week.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Amanda Anderson