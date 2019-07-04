A live piano performance and narration kicked off Alberta Pianofest 2019 at City Hall Thursday.

The biennial summer festival runs from July 4 to 20 at venues around the City of Edmonton, including Holy Trinity Anglican Church and Naked Cyber Café.

From public classical piano recitals to philosophical talks and piano-infused poetry readings, there is something for everyone to enjoy in the festival’s program.

“Everything from seasoned, world famous performers giving piano recitals to various theme concerts with speakers, like a poet or a philosopher, to kids concerts,” founder and Executive Director Jason Cutmore said. “All kinds of variety.”

In addition to the festival, Cutmore selected 13 teenage piano students to attend an artistic retreat at Pigeon Lake. Emerging talent from around the world compete to be selected through a vigorous application process.

After spending two weeks in master classes, lessons, seminars and mentoring with pianists and instructors, the students will showcase their talent on July 19 at 4 p.m. with a performance at City Hall.

Alberta Pianofest began in 2013, and is produced by the Alberta Pianofest Society. The festival takes place every two years.

