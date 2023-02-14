Alberta pitches in $4M for renovations at downtown Edmonton's Citadel Theatre

An iconic theatre in the centre of Alberta's capital city is about to get a $4 million overhaul, thanks to an injection of provincial tax dollars.

Edmonton’s Citadel Theatre is one of the largest in Canada. It opened in 1965 on 99 Street and 102 Avenue and is just a short walk from city hall.

The provincial money will see new elevators, window glazing and skylights, flooring and mechanical systems installed in the 58-year-old building.

“This funding is absolutely transformational for the Citadel Theatre!" executive director Sarah Pocklington wrote in a news release.

"As one of the gems of downtown Edmonton, the funds will be put towards capital infrastructure costs. We are really delighted, as this building has long needed this level of support."

Washrooms and a hospitality venue will also be rebuilt and stairlifts will be added to increase accessibility.

The theatre also recently added an accessible washroom and expanded the number of wheelchair access seats from two to eight.

“The Citadel Theatre is a hub for the performing arts in Alberta," said culture minister Jason Luan.

"Through development of cultural infrastructure like the Citadel, we are creating jobs, helping to diversify our economy and building vibrant communities for all Albertans to enjoy.”

The Citadel is currently showing Jersey Boys in the Shoctor Theatre and The Royale in the Maclab Theatre. It is also home to the Foote Theatre School.