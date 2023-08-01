Alberta pledges $50 million for hydrogen technology development

Hydrogen technology development in Alberta received another multi-million-dollar boost Tuesday from the provincial government.

The $50 million through Alberta Innovates and Emissions Reduction Alberta is earmarked to support the development of technology to further government efforts to increase its footprint as a global supplier of natural gas products, including hydrogen.

“Clean hydrogen is a fast-growing industry and represents an enormous opportunity for our province,” Nate Glubish, Alberta’s minister of technology and innovation, said in a news release. “Our strengths in natural gas, carbon capture and renewable electricity will help us expand our work in the hydrogen space and diversify our energy sector.”

The Alberta government in recent years has committed hundreds of millions to advance work and development of its so-called Hydrogen Roadmap and Natural Gas Strategy.

Via various competitions, Alberta Innovates, a government funding agency responsible for promoting innovation in the province, will supply $20-25 million for early stage innovations, while Emissions Reduction Alberta, a provincial agency that invests in 'clean' technology, will provide $25 million for later-stage developments. The federal government via Natural Resources Canada will supply additional funding.

Proposals being accepted by the agencies include hydrogen production, storage and transmission, as well as end use in various industries such as heavy-duty transportation, and commercial and residential heating.