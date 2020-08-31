EDMONTON -- Alberta's police watchdog is investigating an RCMP officer-involved shooting that happened near Entwistle on Sunday night.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team tweeted at 11:38 p.m. Sunday night that it will be looking into the incident and that more details would follow.

It's not clear what happened, but at 11:06 p.m. Alberta RCMP tweeted that Highway 16 near Entwistle was blocked in both directions with officers on scene.

The incident had ended and the highway fully reopened by 3:36 a.m. Monday morning, according to 511 Alberta.

CTV News has requested details on the incident from RCMP and ASIRT.