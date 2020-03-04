EDMONTON -- Alberta's police watchdog is looking into a confrontation between RCMP and a Yukon man during which an officer fired their gun but did not injure the suspect.

RCMP were called to Whitehorse's Porter Creek neighbourhood on March 2.

They found a 54-year-old man with a gun alone inside of a Ford truck in front of a home.

"A confrontation occurred and a single shot was discharged from an officer’s service weapon," ASIRT said in a release.

No one was hurt in the incident.

A .44-calibre rifle was found in the truck.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating due to an agreement between the Alberta and Yukon governments.

Investigators have asked anyone who witnessed or has videos or photos of the incident to call ASIRT at 403-592-4306.