EDMONTON -- The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team will provide an update on a fatal officer-involved shooting in 2017.

In a news release, ASIRT did not specify what shooting it would discus, but said executive director Susan D. Hughson will speak to media at 4 p.m.

ASIRT says its mandate is to "effectively, independently and objectively investigate incidents" any police-involved incidents that result in serious injury or death.

CTV News Edmonton will livestream the ASIRT news conference at 4 p.m. MST.