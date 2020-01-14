Alberta police watchdog to release update on fatal 2017 shooting
Published Tuesday, January 14, 2020 3:05PM MST
EDMONTON -- The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team will provide an update on a fatal officer-involved shooting in 2017.
In a news release, ASIRT did not specify what shooting it would discus, but said executive director Susan D. Hughson will speak to media at 4 p.m.
ASIRT says its mandate is to "effectively, independently and objectively investigate incidents" any police-involved incidents that result in serious injury or death.
CTV News Edmonton will livestream the ASIRT news conference at 4 p.m. MST.