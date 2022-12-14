Alberta premier apologizes, tries to clarify comment about First Nations
EDMONTON - Premier Danielle Smith says she is sorry if anyone misinterpreted earlier remarks to conclude she was equating Ottawa's treatment of Alberta to the systemic and horrific abuse of First Nations people in Canada.
Smith said Wednesday that was not her intention and she was merely stating both Alberta and First Nations share a common adversary as they assert independence in their areas of authority.
“If my comments were misconstrued, I absolutely apologize for it because my intention was to demonstrate that we have a common problem with Ottawa,” Smith told the house.
“Ottawa, I think, unfortunately, treats First Nations with disrespect and they also treat provinces with disrespect.”
In the legislature Tuesday, Smith equated Alberta's fight with the federal government to that of First Nations when responding to NDP questions about her sovereignty act and Indigenous consultation.
“The way I've described it to the chiefs that I've spoken with is that they have fought a battle over the last number of years to get sovereignty respected and to extract themselves from the paternalistic Indian Act,” Smith told the house Tuesday.
“We get treated the exact same way by Ottawa. They interfere in our jurisdiction all the time, and we are looking forward to pushing back and being treated exactly like Quebec.”
NDP Indigenous relations critic Richard Feehan said any kind of linkage to the horrific abuse of First Nations through residential schools, the '60s Scoop and cultural deracination is intolerable and called for Smith to apologize.
“Indigenous people are still tirelessly fighting so that their culture, language and existence remains,” he said.
“To compare her fights with Ottawa over issues like fertilizer policy is a complete failure of understanding of the atrocities Indigenous people have suffered.”
Smith has come under fire from First Nations chiefs for not consulting them on her sovereignty act.
They are calling for it to be withdrawn, but Smith reiterated the bill, which passed third reading a week ago, promises treaty rights will be respected.
“We won't be withdrawing Bill 1,” said Smith.
Bill 1 declares Alberta will fight for what it considers its powers under the Constitution, but treaty chiefs say those powers would imperil their rights and agreements with the federal government.
The leaders of Treaties 6, 7 and 8 in Alberta have condemned the act as an affront to rights and the rule of law. The national chief of the Assembly of First Nations has also called for it to be withdrawn.
Earlier Wednesday, Smith held a previously scheduled meeting with Treaty 6 chiefs.
Afterward, the chiefs reiterated in a news release their opposition to Bill 1.
“It was clear from our discussions that Premier Smith does not understand treaty or our inherent rights nor does she respect them,” said the chiefs.
“We do not agree that an invitation on the day of the (Nov. 29) Throne Speech is an inclusive approach to hearing Albertans and Indigenous voices in a meaningful way for such a dangerous piece of legislation.
“The premier will not dictate how we will be consulted. We point her once again to the duty to consult to learn more about how to engage and work with us appropriately.”
Indigenous Relations Minister Rick Wilson, asked by reporters about Smith's Tuesday response, said: “I didn't really hear that comment, to be honest with you.”
Asked about the criticism from the Treaty 6 chiefs, Wilson said he was at the meeting and felt it was constructive.
“The engagement was really good,” he said.
“(Smith) made it clear that we didn't want to infringe on treaty rights.”
Wilson has said more consultation should have been done with Indigenous leaders on the bill.
The legislation is Smith's marquee policy, aimed at asserting Alberta's rights within Canada.
The bill stipulates her government can take action when responding to what it deems federal overreach into provincial areas of authority, such as energy development. The response includes telling provincial agencies to flout federal laws.
It has been called legally questionable given it asserts the Alberta legislature - rather than the courts - gets to decide how to interpret the Constitution.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2022.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberals want to expand Parliament Hill after post-convoy security report
Liberal MPs on a House of Commons committee that studied parliamentary security after the 'Freedom Convoy' say Parliament Hill should expand to include nearby streets.
How big of a home can you get for $300K? Here's what's on the market
The national average price of a home in Canada is approximately $645,000, a figure that may be out of reach for many prospective homebuyers. CTVNews.ca has gathered a list of properties currently on the market for about half that price.
Be wary of post-party feelings: Anxiety a proven symptom of alcohol consumption
Studies show a direct correlation between alcohol consumption and mental health struggles such as feelings of anxiety and depression.
Alberta premier apologizes, tries to clarify comment about First Nations
Premier Danielle Smith says she is sorry if anyone misinterpreted her remarks this week to conclude she was equating Ottawa's treatment of Alberta to the systemic and horrific abuse of First Nations people in Canada.
Man charged after seven-year-old Ukrainian refugee dies in Montreal hit-and-run
A man has been charged following the death of a seven-year-old girl in Montreal who died after she was struck by a vehicle while walking to school Tuesday with her siblings. The girl has been identified as Maria Legenkovska, a Ukrainian refugee who came to Canada just two months ago after her family fled the Russian invasion in Ukraine.
Canada revoking sanctions exemptions for Nord Stream turbines
Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says Canada is revoking the exemptions to sanctions that allowed a Montreal company to repair turbines for a natural gas pipeline operated by Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom.
Black federal employees say creation of mental health program plagued by racism
A group of Black federal public servants is accusing the government of racism and is threatening to pull out of the development of a mental health action plan meant for Black workers.
First Nations leaders form committee to do feasibility study of Winnipeg landfill search
First Nations leaders are taking matters into their own hands in an effort to initiate and conduct a search of a Winnipeg-area landfill for two Indigenous women killed by an alleged serial killer.
Influencers fraud: 8 charged in social media 'pump-and-dump' stock scheme
The U.S. government on Wednesday charged eight men of earning more than US$100 million in illicit stock market profits by manipulating their novice-investor followers on social media.
Calgary
-
Danielle Smith aiming to clarify First Nations comparison some label 'disgusting'
Some Albertans are accusing the premier and one of her ministers of being racially insensitive after separate comments this week.
-
'Everybody's struggling right now': Charities seeing fewer donations this holiday season
When times were good, the Salvation Army's Toy Angels program would pack gift bags for 6,000 children. This year, volunteers will be lucky to accommodate just 2,500 kids.
-
Have you seen her? 13-year-old Calgary girl missing since November
Calgary police are hoping the public can help them locate a 13-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since the end of November.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon hospital worker assault prompts call for parking changes
A union representing health care workers in Saskatchewan wants a designated staff parkade built at Saskatoon’s Royal University Hospital (RUH).
-
Saskatoon's Granite Curling Club closing forever
Saskatoon’s Granite Curling Club is closing for good.
-
Sask. boy fatally strangled his mother, court hears
New details emerged about how a 13-year-old boy killed his own mother during a court hearing in Nipawin, Sask.
Regina
-
$98.1M Regina police budget approved for 2023 by city council
The Regina Police Service (RPS) requested increased budgets for both 2023 and 2024 during deliberations on Wednesday – with an operating budget of more than $98 million approved in 2023.
-
Fire at tent community renews calls on government to take action on homelessness
A group of homeless people are salvaging their belongings after a fire tore through a tent community in the heritage neighbourhood. All the residents escaped Tuesday night’s blaze unharmed but the incident has renewed calls on government to take action on homelessness.
-
Judge dismisses Regina councillors' court application against city manager
A judge has dismissed an application by two city councillors asking court to compel Regina's city manager to include funding to solve homelessness in the proposed 2023-24 budget.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia's new top Mountie says public wants to keep RCMP despite mass shooting response
The RCMP's new commanding officer in Nova Scotia believes the public wants a renewed relationship with his police force despite its widely criticized response to the 2020 mass shooting.
-
N.B. education minister calls 11-year-old a 'prop' for speaking out about her education
The debate over language in New Brunswick led to raised voices and accusations Wednesday in the legislature.
-
N.B. won’t share circumstances, recommendations from multiple ER waiting room deaths
New Brunswick’s two health authorities won’t share information about the frequency or circumstances of waiting room deaths happening within provincial emergency departments.
Toronto
-
This is how Toronto is preparing for this week's winter storm
Snow clearing equipment will be spread across Toronto today ahead of an anticipated winter storm that could drop as much as 10 centimetres of snow on the region.
-
Halton school board to continue classes Thursday despite receiving 'hate-filled,' threatening letter
A school board west of the city says classes will go ahead Thursday despite receiving what it describes as a 'hate-filled' message that 'threatened to extend safety threats' further.
-
'We love you': Memorial for Toronto subway stabbing victim grows
A memorial at a west-end Toronto subway station is serving as a stark reminder of the latest violent incident to take place on the TTC which left a woman dead last week.
Montreal
-
Man charged after seven-year-old Ukrainian refugee dies in Montreal hit-and-run
A man has been charged following the death of a seven-year-old girl in Montreal who died after she was struck by a vehicle while walking to school Tuesday with her siblings. The girl has been identified as Maria Legenkovska, a Ukrainian refugee who came to Canada just two months ago after her family fled the Russian invasion in Ukraine.
-
More adoptions, less socialization? Montreal dog attacks rose in 2022, data shows
As the number of dogs in Montreal has increased, so has the number of reported dog bites and other aggressive behaviours. That's according to data from the city, which shows an increase in reported dog-related incidents of about 18 per cent since last year.
-
'This is not normal': Advocate calling for safer Montreal roads after girl, 7, killed in hit-and-run
Among the questions swirling around the tragic hit-and-run death of a seven-year-old girl, the biggest and most difficult one being asked is how.
Ottawa
-
Keep Wellington Street closed to vehicle traffic in front of Parliament Hill, committee recommends
Wellington Street should remain permanently closed to vehicle traffic in front of Parliament Hill following the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration last winter, a House of Commons committee recommends.
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | 'The snow is coming': Storm to bring up to 25 cm of snow to Ottawa at the end of the workweek
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa, calling for 15 to 25 cm of snow Thursday night and Friday.
-
Months after May derecho, but still not back home: One family's story
Stephane Wolfe’s family of six is living in a temporary property after their home and barn in Clarence-Rockland was destroyed from the disastrous storm in May.
Kitchener
-
Two die of suspected overdoses in Waterloo region Wednesday morning
Waterloo regional police have issued a warning after officers responded to two suspected overdose deaths on Wednesday.
-
What happens if it’s a snow day tomorrow?
Snow days are a rite of passage for kids living in southwestern Ontario, and the two words can make or break a day’s plans after a heavy snowfall.
-
'It's difficult to watch': Wellington County infant still in hospital with RSV
A seven-month-old from Wellington County, admitted to the ICU last month with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), is still in the hospital.
Northern Ontario
-
Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard opts for jury over judge-alone sexual assault trial
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has elected to be tried for sexual assault before a jury, rather than by judge alone.
-
Troy Crowder, former NHLer and Sudbury political candidate, guilty of fraud
Former NHLer Troy Crowder was found guilty in Sudbury court Wednesday of fraud charges involving his ex-wife.
-
Sudbury council delays decision on fire hall consolidation
At Sudbury city council Tuesday evening, the issue of amalgamating some of the city’s 24 fire and paramedic stations was deferred to mid-January.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police dog bites kid at school
Winnipeg police are investigating after a police dog bit a student during a school presentation on Wednesday.
-
Southern Manitoba parents call for 'sexually explicit' children's books to be removed from libraries
A group of parents is calling on municipalities to get what they call 'sexually explicit' children's books out of southern Manitoba libraries, or else cut the libraries' funding.
-
First Nations leaders form committee to do feasibility study of Winnipeg landfill search
First Nations leaders are taking matters into their own hands in an effort to initiate and conduct a search of a Winnipeg-area landfill for two Indigenous women killed by an alleged serial killer.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Escaped inmate guilty of first-degree murder in 2019 killing of Vancouver Island man
Roughly 24 hours after receiving its instructions, a jury found James Lee Busch guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of a man in his Vancouver Island home in July 2019.
-
Woman's nephew charged with second-degree murder after North Vancouver stabbing
A man has been charged with second-degree murder after a woman was fatally stabbed in a North Vancouver apartment Tuesday, with authorities saying the suspect is the victim's nephew.
-
Police identify man fatally shot in Chilliwack neighbourhood Tuesday night
Homicide investigators have been deployed to Chilliwack after a man was shot and killed in a residential neighbourhood Tuesday night.
Vancouver Island
-
Caught on cam: Raven flies in front of B.C. couple's car for 45 minutes
A Quadra Island, B.C., couple has just lived through a unique experience – a rare event they are sharing with the public through a 23-minute video.
-
BC Hydro able to meet demand despite low inflows at some facilities
British Columbia's unusually dry fall weather has resulted in some of the lowest river levels on record on the South Coast.
-
Murder of Victoria teen Reena Virk subject of new television series
One of British Columbia’s most notorious murders is the subject of an upcoming television series currently in production in the province.