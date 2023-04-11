Alberta premier commits to medicare; NDP points to past musings on private options

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announces a public health guarantee in Sherwood Park, Alta., Tuesday, April 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announces a public health guarantee in Sherwood Park, Alta., Tuesday, April 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Repatriated from Syria, 2 Ontario women granted bail

Two Toronto-area women have been granted bail under strict conditions after being repatriated last week from the al-Hol camp, an open-air prison in northeast Syria where some wives and widows of ISIS fighters are detained.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island