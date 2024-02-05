Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in Ottawa as Liberals decry 'draconian' policies
Liberal Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault says he wants a meeting with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to discuss her recent policy announcement on transgender youth.
Smith was in Ottawa on Monday after announcing last week that her United Conservative Party government would ban puberty blockers and hormone therapy for children 15 and younger who have not already begun those treatments.
That proposal, along with her government's plan to require that parents be notified if kids under 15 want to go by a different name or pronoun at school, has spurred several days of protest.
Boissonnault, who is openly gay and the only Liberal cabinet minister from Alberta, said Smith is pushing "draconian" measures on some of the province's most vulnerable youth.
The federal government's ability to ask for a Supreme Court reference on any use of the notwithstanding clause by provinces is an "important legal tool," he noted.
"We will be playing very close attention to see what's in Premier Smith's legislation, which I hope never makes it to the floor of the (legislature)," Boissonault said.
He said he has invited Smith to sit down and discuss the policy, but had yet to hear back.
Smith said her office is working on scheduling meetings with Liberal ministers and her chief of staff is in touch with Boissonnault's office.
However, Liberal officials confirmed that they received a message from Smith's office on Friday politely declining their meeting request.
Asked about Smith's policy at a news conference Monday, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said: "Let parents raise kids and provinces run schools and hospitals."
He did not specifically address Smith's proposals.
In Toronto, Ontario Premier Doug Ford signalled that his government would not follow Alberta in restricting the availability of surgeries and treatments for transgender youth.
"No. We have a law here and we're leaving everything alone," he said, echoing previous remarks from the province's health minister.
Local advocates in Ottawa, meanwhile, were organizing an "emergency" protest downtown later Monday in light of Smith's visit to the capital.
Smith was in town to open an Alberta government office near Parliament Hill that is intended to help advance the province's priorities and fortify federal-provincial ties.
In a news release, the Alberta government said the office would "help create stronger relationships with governments in Ottawa and across Canada while increasing the province's advocacy on matters of importance to Albertans."
Smith was also expected to give a luncheon speech to members of the Economic Club of Canada.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2024.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Lawyers for 5 former world junior players accused of sexual assault appear in court
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Manulife to cover specialty drugs at any pharmacy after backlash over Loblaw deal
Manulife Financial Corp. says patients who require specialty drugs will be able to fill their prescriptions at any pharmacy after backlash sparked by the insurance provider signing an exclusive arrangement with Loblaw Cos. Ltd.
DEVELOPING Lawyers for 5 former world junior players accused of sexual assault appear in court
Lawyers appeared in court for the first time via video conference Monday morning in a high-profile sexual assault case with charges laid against five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team.
How Canada's grocery stores get you to spend more
With food prices continuing to rise even as overall inflation has slowed, shoppers could be even more vulnerable to overspending after finding a good deal.
Snowfall causes local state of emergency in Cape Breton, delays P.E.I. byelection
Many Maritimers had to dig themselves out of a fresh dump of snow Monday morning as the region continues to grapple with a storm that left many schools, universities and government offices closed.
A Grammy snub? Fans speculate on Taylor Swift's lack of on-stage interaction with Celine Dion
In a whirlwind of reactions, fans took to social media to analyze Taylor Swift's lack of on-stage interaction with the Canadian music mogul Celine Dion.
A common food additive may be interfering with our gut health, study finds
A new study suggests that a commonly used food preservative may interfere with microbial gut bacteria required to keep us healthy.
Brazilian soccer star Dani Alves goes on trial for sexual assault after a year in a Spanish jail
Brazilian soccer star Dani Alves went on trial Monday, a year after he allegedly sexually assaulted a young woman at a Barcelona nightclub.
Killer Mike detained by police following altercation at the Grammy Awards after earning 3 trophies
Killer Mike was detained at the Grammy Awards on Sunday after the rapper and activist won three Grammy awards including his first in more than two decades.
Celine Dion surprises at Grammys as she battles rare neurological disorder
Celine Dion made a surprise appearance in the final minutes of the Grammy Awards on Sunday to announce Taylor Swift as winner of album of the year.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Lawyers for 5 former world junior players accused of sexual assault appear in court
Lawyers appeared in court for the first time via video conference Monday morning in a high-profile sexual assault case with charges laid against five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team.
-
Police seek information, video of southeast Calgary shooting
Calgary police are looking for public tips about a shooting in the southeast community of Highfield on Saturday.
-
Alberta NDP leadership race underway, with a new leader set to be announced June 22
The Alberta NDP leadership race officially gets underway Feb. 5, after Rachel Notley announced she is stepping down in January.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. government awards nearly $1 billion hospital expansion contract to PCL
The Saskatchewan government has awarded PCL Construction with a nearly $1 billion contract to build a new tower at the Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert.
-
Former Saskatoon Air Cadet shared child porn over Snapchat, judge rules
A former Saskatoon Air Cadet was convicted for distributing child pornography last month for sharing nude photos of a fellow cadet over Snapchat.
-
Sask. teachers announce second round of rotating strikes
Teachers in Saskatoon and in a number of northern school divisions will walk off the job in the second round of rotating one-day strikes.
Regina
-
'There is no safe use': Sask. government defends decision to restrict harm reduction measures
The Government of Saskatchewan is defending its decision to restrict funding for several harm reduction measures last month.
-
How Canada's grocery stores get you to spend more
With food prices continuing to rise even as overall inflation has slowed, shoppers could be even more vulnerable to overspending after finding a good deal.
-
'Something everyone should try': Hide tanning work done at Regina's Frost Festival
One of the many events taking place at this year’s Frist Festival in Regina was hide tanning.
Atlantic
-
Snowfall causes local state of emergency in Cape Breton, delays P.E.I. byelection
Many Maritimers had to dig themselves out of a fresh dump of snow Monday morning as the region continues to grapple with a storm that left many schools, universities and government offices closed.
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
Many schools and universities in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and P.E.I. are closed Monday.
-
N.S. highway blocked as tractor trailer jackknifes over lanes: RCMP
A tractor trailer has jackknifed over all lanes on a Nova Scotia highway Monday morning, blocking traffic.
Toronto
-
TTC users will soon be able to transfer to and from GO Transit for free
Toronto transit users will soon save a few dollars when transferring to or from other public transportation systems, including GO Transit.
-
Worker who fell into pit at Mississauga construction site suffers critical injuries
A man has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after an industrial accident in Mississauga on Monday morning.
-
Poilievre vows to crack down on auto theft 'crime and chaos' if elected in 2025
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has announced tougher punishment for car thieves if he’s elected prime minister, including more prison time for repeat offenders.
Montreal
-
Montreal's Olympic Stadium is getting a new roof, with an $870 million price tag
Montreal's Olympic Stadium is getting a new roof. The iconic structure, along with the technical ring, will be replaced at a cost of $870 million and is expected to be completed by 2027.
-
Celine Dion surprises at Grammys as she battles rare neurological disorder
Celine Dion made a surprise appearance in the final minutes of the Grammy Awards on Sunday to announce Taylor Swift as winner of album of the year.
-
Quebec breastfeeding resource a 'life-saver' for many new mothers
Since its founding almost 40 years ago, Fédération Nourri-Source has trained nearly 700 breastfeeding support volunteers across nine regions of Quebec -- as well as a few francophone areas of the Yukon and Winnipeg.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man says he got a red light ticket for turning right
Running a red light in Ottawa can cost you hundreds of dollars as one man found out, but when he took a closer look at the ticket, he was surprised by what he saw.
-
These are the top 15 intersections for red light camera tickets in Ottawa
Newly released statistics show Ottawa's 85 red light cameras issued a total of 56,475 tickets to drivers in 2023, up from 45,723 tickets in 2022, 53,956 tickets in 2021 and 35,557 tickets in 2020.
-
55 fines issued in eastern Ontario over the weekend, here’s what OPP wants you to know
The Ontario Provincial Police issued a total of 55 tickets during a traffic campaign east of Ottawa over the weekend, -- in a bid to curve bad driving habits in eastern Ontario.
Kitchener
-
Guelph woman arrested for attempted murder
Three days after a near-fatal stabbing in Guelph, police have tracked down the woman they believe is responsible.
-
Tactical officers arrest man in Kitchener
Tactical officers converged on a Kitchener neighbourhood Sunday after a man was reported brandishing a gun.
-
Teen beaten unconscious at party: Police
Guelph police are investigating after a teenage boy was beaten until losing consciousness at a party early Sunday.
Northern Ontario
-
Killer Mike detained by police following altercation at the Grammy Awards after earning 3 trophies
Killer Mike was detained at the Grammy Awards on Sunday after the rapper and activist won three Grammy awards including his first in more than two decades.
-
2 people, including child, suffer serious injuries after Hwy. 17 car crash
A child and an adult are in hospital after a two-vehicle car crash near the Town of Renfrew on Sunday afternoon.
-
Suspected impaired driving in North Bay area highway crash
Ontario Provincial Police say the driver in a single-vehicle crash sustained serious, life-altering injuries 40 kilometres north of North Bay on Sunday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE AT 11 AM
LIVE AT 11 AM WPS to release details about child death investigation
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is set to release details about a child death investigation.
-
Man charged after Winnipeg bus driver assaulted
A Winnipeg bus driver was assaulted on Saturday after telling a passenger he couldn’t take him to a street that wasn’t on his route.
-
'It's convenient': Winnipeg airport now offers complimentary cellphone lot
Picking up your family and friends from the Winnipeg airport just got a whole lot easier.
Vancouver
-
Metro Vancouver traffic: Highway crossing fully open after fix to support pier 'deficiency'
All lanes of a crossing over Highway 99 are open again after a "deficiency" in one of the support piers was addressed.
-
Ex-councillor buys 108-year-old newspaper in Prince George, B.C.
A former councillor in Prince George has purchased the city's only newspaper after watching multiple outlets in other British Columbia Interior communities shut down last year.
-
Flight Centre fights hundreds of fake sites, as bogus booking costs B.C. man $2,280
Flight Centre says it has had more than 200 fraudulent listings taken down so far, the search results having appeared in online searches for “Flight Centre” across Canada.
Vancouver Island
-
NDP MLAs banned from some B.C. mosques after 'crappy' land comment from minister
Representatives from more than a dozen British Columbia mosques and Islamic associations have sent a letter to Premier David Eby calling for the minister of post-secondary education to be removed from her role.
-
Flight Centre fights hundreds of fake sites, as bogus booking costs B.C. man $2,280
Flight Centre says it has had more than 200 fraudulent listings taken down so far, the search results having appeared in online searches for “Flight Centre” across Canada.
-
Ex-councillor buys 108-year-old newspaper in Prince George, B.C.
A former councillor in Prince George has purchased the city's only newspaper after watching multiple outlets in other British Columbia Interior communities shut down last year.