Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's UCP to debate motion on gender pronouns in schools

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks during a news conference in Calgary on Friday, October 13, 2024. Business groups and energy companies celebrated a decision Friday by the Supreme Court of Canada that ruled Ottawa's impact assessment law for major project approvals is largely unconstitutional. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks during a news conference in Calgary on Friday, October 13, 2024. Business groups and energy companies celebrated a decision Friday by the Supreme Court of Canada that ruled Ottawa's impact assessment law for major project approvals is largely unconstitutional. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol

Members of Alberta’s governing United Conservative Party are to debate a resolution surrounding gender pronouns in schools and parental consent.

The party’s annual general meeting set for Nov. 3-4 in Calgary is the first get-together since Premier Danielle Smith’s party won re-election in May.

A list of matters delegates are to vote on includes requiring written consent from parents or guardians if a child under 16 wishes to use a different name or pronoun at school.

The resolution, put forward by representatives for Edmonton’s West-Henday constituency, notes Saskatchewan and New Brunswick are implementing similar rules.

If the motion passes, Smith’s government would not be bound to act on it.

Smith says she welcomes the debate, but has to listen to party members as well as consider the views of all Albertans when setting policy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2023. 

