Alberta premier, environment minister challenge yet to be tabled federal 'just transition bill'
Alberta's premier and environment minister are taking aim at the federal government's intention to create a 'just transition bill' to help any displaced energy workers find new jobs in a net-zero future.
First promised by the federal Liberal party in 2019, the "just transition legislation" pledge at the time included ensuring energy workers and communities involved in the oil and gas sector have a future in green energy as Canada moves to reduce emissions.
Premier Danielle Smith says Albertans are "not interested" in having the largest industry in the province be "phased out of existence."
"The prime minister wants to phase out the workforce for the largest industry in Alberta and hasn't bothered with getting Alberta's input," Smith said. "We have had no consultation, no discussion."
"Oil and gas — and its thousands of by-products — will be a part of the global economy for decades, and Albertans own one of the largest reserves of it on the planet.
"Albertans, not Ottawa, will manage and diversity [sic] our resource sector how Albertans see fit," the premier added.
Last election, the Liberal platform said on top of a just transition bill, a re-elected government would create a $2 billion futures fund to help provinces like Alberta and Saskatchewan "grow new job opportunities" in green energy.
Establishing a "Clean Jobs Training Centre" was also highlighted in that platform as a way to enable skilled and trade workers impacted by the energy transition to "gain new skills to be on the leading edge of zero carbon industry."
Despite a federal bill having yet to be tabled, Sonya Savage, environment minister, said on Tuesday that a just transition "should be of concern" to Canadians.
"This approach will be detrimental to Canada's economic recovery," Savage said in a social media statement. "Alberta is proud to be one of the most responsible producers of oil and gas globally. We have been a world-leader for decades."
- Alberta green lights detailed study for 6 carbon storage hub projects around Edmonton
- Alberta's investment in carbon capture technology not worth bang for buck, environmental group argues
"We expect the federal government to stand up for our world-leading oil and gas employees, instead of trying to eliminate their jobs," she added.
THE TRANSITION IS UNDERWAY: EXPERT
Richard Masson, World Petroleum Council Canada chair, said at this point, all the federal government has is a set of "high-level principles" when it comes to helping oil workers jump to new jobs.
"We want to get to a lower carbon future," Masson said. "I don't think there's an end for oil and gas production from Canada anytime soon. We are the fourth largest producer in the world. We have very high regulatory standards."
"But one of the things that governments have been struggling with is how do those people get adequately cared for so that they are not against the transition but can benefit from it by moving to industries that are going to grow."
In his view, the transition is already underway, with coal use in Alberta being replaced with natural gas at power plants and renewables like solar and wind seeing the fastest growth in the province compared to other provinces.
"The just transition idea on its face is valuable," he added. "I don't believe this [federal] bill itself is about trying to take away jobs. It's more about how do you support people when they've lost their jobs."
- Canada, other G7 nations launch sustainable mining alliance at COP15 nature meeting
- Canada won't back call at COP27 to 'phase down' oil and gas production
- Canada to stop directly financing fossil fuel projects abroad, with narrow exceptions
JUST TRANSITION LEGISLATION THE CARROT: MASSON
Masson, also a University of Calgary School of Public Policy executive fellow, believes the bigger challenge is if industry can meet federally mandated greenhouse gas emission targets at a quick enough pace.
"You could argue that the cap legislation, here's the stick, and the just transition is the carrot, saying we are trying to support you," Masson explained. "So the stick is, we are going to move away from industries that produce greenhouse gases, that could result in job loss."
His worry is that efforts to lower emissions, like carbon capture, can take four to five years minimum to design, go through consultation and receive the proper permits.
"We have to put in place targets for greenhouse gas reduction that actually line up with what is achievable within the system we have in this country," Masson said. "So that we don't have to do things like cut production, which nobody wants. Everybody's been trying to actually increase production in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine."
With CTV News Edmonton's Saif Kaisar
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
21 cases of COVID subvariant XBB.1.5 detected in Canada, says PHAC
The new Omicron subvariant suddenly making up 40 per cent of cases in the U.S. may be better at evading antibodies than previous variants, according to some experts.
Hamlin's collapse spurs new wave of vaccine misinformation
Unfounded claims about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines proliferated in the hours and days after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday's game, revealing how pervasive vaccine misinformation remains three years after the pandemic began.
Opposition MPs request 'urgent' meeting to discuss Via Rail and airline holiday travel issues
Opposition MPs have teamed up to call for an 'urgent' meeting of the House of Commons' Transport, Infrastructure and Communities Committee to discuss the treatment of Via Rail and airline passengers this holiday season, and to hear directly from the minister responsible.
Autopsies of those who died with COVID-19 find virus in the brain, multiple organs: study
Autopsy results from 44 people who died with COVID-19 show how the virus spreads through not just the respiratory system, but the entire body, including the brain, persisting for months in some patients.
McCarthy rejected for House speaker with GOP in disarray
House Republicans flailed through a second day of multiple balloting Wednesday, unable to elect their leader Kevin McCarthy as House speaker or come up with a new strategy to end the political chaos that has tarnished the start of their new majority.
'Every kid's dream': U.S., Canada set to face off in world junior hockey semifinals
The United States and Canada face off Wednesday night in another installment of their world junior hockey rivalry, with a trip to the title game on the line.
'It is a concern': 12 cases of XBB.1.5 COVID-19 variant found in B.C.
The number of lab-confirmed cases of the new "Kraken" COVID-19 variant has more than doubled over the last week in British Columbia, according to the provincial health officer.
Family of 4 still hospitalized after father drove off cliff
The driver of a car that plunged off a treacherous cliff in Northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife after the 250-foot drop, remained hospitalized with serious injuries Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
B.C. family sues Greater Vancouver Zoo after toddler allegedly mauled by bears
Three years after a toddler was allegedly attacked by a group of black bears at the Greater Vancouver Zoo, the child's father has filed a lawsuit on her behalf.
Calgary
-
4 cases of Omicron subvariant identified in Alberta
The Alberta government says four cases of a contagious new subvariant of the Omicron strain of COVID-19 have been found here.
-
Calgary businesswoman accused of defrauding vulnerable person out of more than $350,000
A Calgary businesswoman faces theft, fraud and laundering charges after allegedly bilking a vulnerable person out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
-
Calgary man rescued from house fire dies in hospital
The Calgary Fire Department says a man who was pulled out of a burning home Wednesday morning has died of his injuries.
Saskatoon
-
89-year-old Prince Albert man 'knocked out' while confronting intruder in seniors' building
Residents of a Prince Albert seniors’ living complex want increased security after an 89-year-old man was assaulted Monday evening.
-
Saskatoon homeowner blames moose for broken window
A Saskatoon homeowner is dealing with two broken windowpanes in his front room after he says a moose cracked the glass, not once, but twice.
-
Saskatoon fire crews called to multi-unit complex
The Saskatoon Fire department responded to a call in the Mount Royal Neighbourhood Wednesday evening.
Regina
-
Sask. businesses providing piece of vacation for travellers affected by Sunwing cancellations
Some local businesses are hoping to bring a little piece of vacation to Saskatchewan for travellers who had flights cancelled by Sunwing last week.
-
'Armed and dangerous' man in custody following assault near Langenburg: RCMP
A man who was considered 'armed and dangerous' following an assault near Langenburg has been found and arrested, according to Sask. RCMP.
-
Independent police oversight team officially active in Saskatchewan
A new independent police oversight body is officially operating in the province.
Atlantic
-
Mix of snow and ice could make for slippery Thursday commute in parts of N.S. and N.B.
A slippery mix of snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain is expected in western parts of the Maritimes late Wednesday night into Thursday.
-
'Every kid's dream': U.S., Canada set to face off in world junior hockey semifinals
The United States and Canada face off Wednesday night in another installment of their world junior hockey rivalry, with a trip to the title game on the line.
-
Halifax Regional Police investigating suspicious death in Spryfield
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a suspicious death in the Spryfield area.
Toronto
-
Why are Toronto grocery stores selling some chicken breasts for nearly $27/kg?
A line of unusually priced chicken breast has left some Toronto shoppers and thousands of internet users scratching their heads.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Ontario gamblers affected by recent BetMGM data breach
Online sports betting continues to gain popularity. However, gambling players in Ontario are being notified that they may be the victims of a recent data breach.
-
'So much more than just a police officer': Slain OPP constable remembered at funeral
Const. Greg Pierzchala enjoyed nature, was a fan of art, excelled at his job as a new police officer and above all, loved protecting his family and the communities he served.
Montreal
-
City of Terrebonne facing $205K lawsuit for alleged systemic discrimination
The Quebec Human Rights Commission has taken the unusual step of filing a civil suit in Quebec Superior Court against the City of Terrebonne over claims of racial profiling against its Black population.
-
NFL emergency highlights Montreal ER doctor's mission to put defibrillators on the map
A Montreal ER doctor and cardiac arrest researcher's foundation has developed a free mobile app called AED-Quebec. It allows users to locate the nearest available defibrillator, crucial for cardiac emergencies.
-
Inquiry demanded into Montreal jail death after guards used pepper spray, spit hood
The use of a spit hood before the death of 21-year-old man illegally detained inside a Montreal jail, and the fact that he should have been released the day before, have sparked calls for a public inquiry.
Ottawa
-
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
FREEZING RAIN WARNING | Ottawa could see 'several hours' of freezing precipitation by Thursday morning
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa and Gatineau, calling for 2 to 5 mm of freezing rain, along with 5 cm of snow and ice pellet accumulations.
-
Day one of the vacant unit tax declaration leaves residents confused, angry and some offline
The online portal for Ottawa residents to declare their property status is now open, after days of confusion for some residents who tried to access it beforehand.
-
Camp Fortune warns of police ticketing expired plates
Camp Fortune is reminding skiers not to show up with expired licence plates this winter, warning police will be checking parking lots in the area.
Kitchener
-
One dead after crash on Wellington Road 32 east of Hespeler
Wellington County OPP say one person has died as the result of a crash on Wellington Road 32.
-
Slain OPP officer remembered at funeral in Barrie
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz (Greg) Pierzchala was remembered as an exemplary officer and someone who was living his childhood dream at a funeral in Barrie today.
-
'We spoke too soon': Local paramedics report Code Red after 'manageable' holiday call volumes
The union representing paramedics in Waterloo region reported a “Code Red” around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon – meaning there were no ambulances to accept new calls.
Northern Ontario
-
Former head of Timmins homeless shelter, bank official charged with fraud, stealing $400K
The former executive director of a Timmins homeless shelter -- who also worked as a senior bank official -- has been charged with fraud after hundreds of thousands of dollars were allegedly stolen, police say.
-
Autopsies of those who died with COVID-19 find virus in the brain, multiple organs: study
Autopsy results from 44 people who died with COVID-19 show how the virus spreads through not just the respiratory system, but the entire body, including the brain, persisting for months in some patients.
-
Former Sudbury area teacher guilty of misconduct after sending sexual messages to students
A former teacher from the Rainbow District School Board has been found guilty of professional misconduct and is suspended for 22 months after sending inappropriate messages to five female students in the summer of 2019.
Winnipeg
-
'We can be extremely successful': KUB Bakery saved by Winnipeg celebrities
One of Winnipeg's beloved bakeries closed down in mid-November, just short of its 100th anniversary. But now a pair of local celebrities is making sure the business stays open.
-
Charges laid after cannabis edibles handed out to kids on Halloween in Winnipeg
Formal charges have been laid more than two months after cannabis gummies were handed out to children on Halloween night in Winnipeg.
-
Canada marks National Ribbon Skirt Day, inspired by 10-year-old Saskatchewan girl
Canada is marking the first National Ribbon Skirt Day on Wednesday, an event inspired by a young Saskatchewan girl who was shamed for wearing one to school several years ago.
Vancouver
-
Violent arrest outside B.C. concert prompted by public urination investigation, lawyer alleges
A public urination investigation outside of a rock concert resulted in the violent, caught-on-camera arrest of a B.C. man who is now suing the police, according to his lawyer.
-
'It is a concern': 12 cases of XBB.1.5 COVID-19 variant found in B.C.
The number of lab-confirmed cases of the new "Kraken" COVID-19 variant has more than doubled over the last week in British Columbia, according to the provincial health officer.
-
Do you recognize this car? RCMP release photo of suspect vehicle in bail scam case
Mounties on the North Shore have renewed their warning about a scam targetting seniors, releasing a photo of a suspect vehicle and saying investigators believe the alleged fraudsters have been travelling throughout Canada.
Vancouver Island
-
Wind warnings issued for large swaths of Vancouver Island
Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for almost all regions of Vancouver Island.
-
These were the worst 911 calls made in B.C. last year
B.C.'s emergency dispatch centre for 911 calls, E-Comm, has released it annual list of the top 10 most unnecessary calls made to 911 last year.
-
Vancouver Island resort ranked one of the top hotels in the world
A remote lodge on the west coast of Vancouver Island has been ranked one of the top hotels in the world, according to travel website Conde Nast Traveller.