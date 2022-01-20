Alberta premier says rapid test 'nationalism' complicating procurement
Alberta's premier says rapid test nationalism is contributing to procurement difficulties, as the Omicron-fuelled fifth wave is increasing higher demand for testing.
Jason Kenney made the comments Thursday at a COVID-19 update, saying it would "unfortunately" be "awhile" before the province received enough tests to make them available to Albertans for free on a large scale.
"The reality is that we are facing a massive global shortage in these rapid antigen test kits," Kenney said.
The premier said the province has distributed 15.3 million tests to date, with test kits containing five tests. While the "vast majority" of students and staff received two test kits within the first few weeks of classes resuming following the holiday break, Kenney says many are still waiting.
Kenney said the province expects to receive eight million tests it procured this and next week, on top of another million promised by Ottawa. Those tests are slated to be distributed to high-priority populations, including children and staff at K-12 schools, people working in long-term care facilities, and First Nations.
"We became impatient with delays from the federal government's promised deliveries of rapid antigen tests," Kenney said. "So we went to market in mid-December to procure 10 million rapid tests directly.
"Unfortunately we were running into the same global supply constraints and just general problems with supply chains around the world."
'VERY COMPETITIVE MARKET'
Due to soaring case counts during the fifth wave, Alberta and many other provinces in Canada reduced the number of people eligible to receive polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests due to limited lab capacities.
Last week, Filomena Tassi, Canada's procurement and public services minister, said at a press conference that rapid antigen tests have become harder to get.
"Up until the beginning of January, we had procured and delivered every test that provinces and territories were asking for. Of course, with the onset of Omicron in December, those requests escalated," Tassi told reporters.
"This is a very competitive market, and there are issues with respect to the supply chain. And those deal with issues of labour, issues of accessing raw materials, and also the cargo planes and getting the transportation."
She promised Canada was doing everything it could to procure more tests. To date, the federal government has obtained an estimated 426 million rapid antigen tests.
'GET MORE TESTS APPROVED': KENNEY TO HEALTH CANADA
Kenney said more countries are engaging in protectionist behaviour toward rapid test procurement, mirroring vaccine procurement challenges after they first became available.
"We talked a year ago about vaccine nationalism," the premier said. "We are starting to see that same type of protectionism or nationalism when it comes to these rapid tests.
"I'm told by our department of health that one major U.S. provider with whom we signed a contract had the U.S. federal government come to them about 10 days ago and ordered a billion tests and basically used force majeure to say that we take precedent over all international orders," Kenney said.
"I think this underscores, once again, the need for us here in Canada to onshore production (and) development of vaccines, of therapeutics, and equipment like tests of this nature," he added.
"It also underscores what I've been speaking about since April last year: the need for Health Canada to accelerate the approval of additional rapid tests."
Alberta's premier said the European Union has more than 100 rapid test products approved for use and claimed Health Canada only had six.
"So we are much more vulnerable to these supply constraints as a result," Kenney said.
"We urge Health Canada to get with the program to use emergency use authorization protocols to approve these tests," he added. "These are tests after all. They are not medical interventions.
"Let's get these more tests approved so we can get them in the hands of people."
According to Health Canada's website, 21 COVID-19 point of care antigen rapid tests are being reviewed. Twenty-five point of care tests have been approved for use in Canada by the agency.
"Only testing devices authorized by Health Canada can be imported or sold in Canada. Unauthorized tests may not produce accurate results, leading to potential misdiagnosis," the health agency says.
"Health Canada confirms that authorized COVID-19 tests are well supported by evidence, indicating they will provide accurate and reliable results."
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Florida man charged with human smuggling after four bodies found near Canada-U.S. border
A Florida man has been charged with human smuggling after the bodies of four people, including a baby, were found in Manitoba near the Canada-U.S. border.
Russian ambassador to Canada says 'nobody cares' about threat of Western sanctions
Russia's Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov says the threat of Western sanctions in response to a military buildup along the Ukraine border carries no weight.
Paul Workman: A girls' school in Afghanistan that is now silent under the Taliban
CTV National News London Bureau Chief Paul Workman reports for CTVNews.ca on a girls' school in Afghanistan that has grown silent with the rise of the Taliban.
Ontario announces three-step plan to gradually lift COVID-19 restrictions
Ontario announced it will allow indoor dining and gyms to reopen and will increase gathering limits on Jan. 31 as part of a three-step plan to ease COVID-19 restrictions in the province.
N.B. doctor accused of breaking COVID-19 rules sues province, RCMP and Facebook
A doctor who says he faced a barrage of hate and racism after being accused of breaking COVID-19 rules in New Brunswick in 2020 is suing the provincial government, the RCMP and Facebook's owner, Meta.
Rookie RCMP officer helps deliver baby in B.C. hospital parking lot
A rookie cop attended a different type of emergency Monday after running toward the sound of screaming in a parking lot.
'Be a savvy consumer': Expert tips for Canadians to help tame inflation
As inflation increases to levels not seen in decades, experts are advising Canadians to take advantage of coupons, points programs and purchase affordable alternatives where possible to help mitigate the financial strain caused by rising prices.
No national security issue in Chinese takeover of Canadian lithium company: Liberals
The pending takeover of a Canadian lithium mining company by a Chinese state-owned company raises no national security concerns, federal Liberals argued Thursday.
Stapled skulls, head fractures: mechanical bulls a dangerous ride for kids, case reports show
According to a paper that looked at three incidents involving children falling from or being struck by a mechanical bull, described in the journal BMJ Case Reports, the bouncy beasts can pose an avoidable risk to young children.
Calgary
-
When will Alberta's COVID-19 restrictions end? 'Hopefully soon,' says Kenney
"We're being asked, 'when do all of these restrictions and measures come to an end,'" Kenney said Thursday.
-
Banff Calls for additional vaccine supply, expanded clinic offerings from province
The Town of Banff is asking the province to increase the number of doses available for Bow Valley residents and to help with more delivery options.
-
Alberta builds COVID-19 hospital capacity; premier says early indication of Omicron peak
Alberta will create new pandemic response units in Edmonton and Calgary as it augments intensive and non-intensive care beds for an expected hospitalization peak later this month.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Lighthouse director on leave after fire department reports safety issues
The director at the Lighthouse is on leave, less than a week after the Saskatoon Fire Department revealed it has found dozens of hazards at the shelter.
-
Freezing rain warning issued for Saskatoon, city suggests drivers 'leave early' in morning
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for the city.
-
'We have been abandoned': Sask. doctor slams Moe's Quebec comparison
Infectious disease physician Dr. Alexander Wong says Premier Scott Moe's Quebec comparison isn't accurate.
Regina
-
'Workers are tired': Sask. public sector unions call on government to impose further COVID-19 restrictions
Unions representing more than 113,000 Saskatchewan workers are pleading with the provincial government to immediately mandate public health measures based on recommendations from the province’s top doctor.
-
Sask. reports 1,158 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations rise above 200
Saskatchewan reported 1,158 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, as hospitalizations related to the virus rose above 200 for the first time since November.
-
'One-of-a-kind skating experience': Here's how a Regina lake was transformed into a regulation hockey rink
For the first time ever, Saskatchewan’s most popular lake is home to a regulation-size hockey rink.
Atlantic
-
N.B. doctor accused of breaking COVID-19 rules sues province, RCMP and Facebook
A doctor who says he faced a barrage of hate and racism after being accused of breaking COVID-19 rules in New Brunswick in 2020 is suing the provincial government, the RCMP and Facebook's owner, Meta.
-
N.S. reports three new deaths related to COVID-19 Thursday, 269 in hospital
Nova Scotia health officials reported three new deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday.
-
Halifax research project finds combined throat and nose swab more effective at detecting COVID-19 Omicron variant
A research project out of Halifax could change how we conduct COVID-19 rapid testing.
Toronto
-
Ontario announces three-step plan to gradually lift COVID-19 restrictions
Ontario announced it will allow indoor dining and gyms to reopen and will increase gathering limits on Jan. 31 as part of a three-step plan to ease COVID-19 restrictions in the province.
-
Three children dead after Brampton, Ont. house fire
Three children have died following a house fire in Brampton, Ont., the city’s mayor confirmed.
-
Has Omicron peaked in Toronto? City's top doctor says there is reason for 'cautious optimism'
Several public health indicators are now suggesting that the spread of the Omicron variant in Toronto may have already peaked but the city’s top doctor is warning that the strain on the health-care system is likely to continue into February.
Montreal
-
Quebec hospitalizations finally levelling, but it's too soon to ease health rules, says Legault
Quebec is at a tipping point, and it looks like it's tipping in the right direction, Premier François Legault said Thursday, but it's too soon to ease public health rules, unlike Ontario's recent announcement.
-
Think you hate the cold? Meet the Montreal girl who's allergic to it
Eryn Margolese’s routine before going outside this time of year is familiar to a lot of Montrealers: two pairs of pants and full bundling up. Nobody likes to be cold. Bu it’s not quite the same for the 15-year-old -- she's allergic.
-
Rapid tests to be offered to all high school students, Quebec says
All high school students in Quebec will have access to rapid tests as a preventive measure to avoid COVID-19 outbreaks, the province announced Thursday.
Ottawa
-
‘50 per cent is better than 0 per cent’: Ottawa businesses relieved to see COVID-19 restrictions lifted
Ontario will allow indoor dining and gyms to reopen with 50 per cent capacity on Jan. 31, as part of a three-step plan to ease COVID-19 restrictions.
-
Supply chain issues leaving some grocery shelves in Ottawa and eastern Ontario empty
If you have recently been to a grocery store in the Ottawa area, you might have noticed two things: Prices are going up and supply is going down, leaving some shelves bare.
-
'We're going to miss him so much': Children of Rick Bastien remember dad killed in Eastway Tank blast
Rick Bastien was one of six people killed in an explosion at Eastway Tank on Jan. 13. The cause is under investigation.
Kitchener
-
Only one bed available at Grand River Hospital amid 'unprecedented level of pressure'
Officials at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener are asking recently retired staff to return to work as they continue to deal with staffing and capacity shortages during the Omicron surge.
-
Two students, driver injured in crash involving school bus
Two children and a school bus driver were taken to hospital Thursday after a serious crash west of Wellesley.
-
27 people with COVID-19 in ICU in Waterloo Region
The Region of Waterloo is reporting 148 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the region, according to its Thursday dashboard update.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police release crime stats from 2021
The Sudbury Police Service Board met Wednesday morning and presented a report from the police service on crime statistics from 2021.
-
Sault Area Hospital tests caregiver ID program
Sault Area Hospital has piloted an identification program for caregivers that aims to improve communication between caregivers and medical professionals across the province.
-
Former nurse in the Sault wants to return to profession, but says there are too many roadblocks
A former nurse in Sault Ste. Marie says she is willing to re-enter the profession to help with Ontario's nursing shortage. But she says regulatory roadblocks are holding up her application to have her license reinstated.
Winnipeg
-
Florida man charged with human smuggling after four bodies found near Canada-U.S. border
A Florida man has been charged with human smuggling after the bodies of four people, including a baby, were found in Manitoba near the Canada-U.S. border.
-
'It puts the grocery stores at risk': Fresh produce may become scarce due to supply chain issues
Manitobans may see fewer options for fresh fruits and vegetables – and possibly higher price tags for them – in the weeks ahead.
-
'I can't do anything': Winnipeg man pleads for cataract surgery
A Manitoba man is sharing the challenges he is facing with cataracts, and says he is desperate to have the surgery, noting he has only 10 per cent of his vision left.
Vancouver
-
No minimum isolation time for those not tested for COVID-19 under new B.C. guidelines
B.C. health officials have quietly changed their guidelines for people experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms, removing the minimum self-isolation time for adults who never tested positive.
-
As SFU plans return to in-person learning, some profs find COVID-19 contingency plans underwhelming
As Simon Fraser University prepares to return to in-person classes next week, two professors tell CTV News they've received little concrete guidance about how to handle COVID-19-induced absences.
-
New charged approved against man who allegedly grabbed baby stroller
Another charge has been approved against a man who allegedly grabbed a stroller with a baby inside during a tense incident in New Westminster, B.C., last week.
Vancouver Island
-
Island Health reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths, 354 new cases
B.C. health officials say four more deaths related to COVID-19 were confirmed in Island Health over the past 24 hours.
-
3 more COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care homes on Vancouver Island
Three residents of Fir Park Village in Port Alberni have tested positive, as have four residents each at The Summit and Parkwood Court long-term care homes in Victoria.
-
'A massive backlog': Recycling and garbage pickup weeks behind in the Capital Region
A massive backlog of recycling and garbage pickup is happening in the Capital Regional District, with a combination of staff shortages due to COVID-19, equipment failures and bad weather to blame.