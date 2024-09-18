Alberta Premier Smith aims to help fund private school construction
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government’s $8.6-billion plan to fast-track building new schools will include a pilot project to incentivize private ones.
Smith said the ultimate goal is to create thousands of new spaces for an exploding number of new students at a reduced cost to taxpayers.
"We want to put all of the different school options on the same level playing field," Smith told a news conference in Calgary Wednesday.
Smith did not offer details about how much private school construction costs might be incentivized, but said she wants to see what independent schools might pitch.
"We're putting it out there as a pilot to see if there is any interest in partnering on the same basis that we'll be building the other schools with the different (public) school boards,” she said.
Smith made the announcement a day after she announced the multibillion-dollar school build to address soaring numbers of new students.
By quadrupling the current school construction budget to $8.6 billion, the province aims to offer up 30 new schools each year, adding 50,000 new student spaces within three years.
The government also wants to build or expand five charter school buildings per year, starting in next year’s budget, adding 12,500 spaces within four years.
Currently, non-profit independent schools can get some grants worth about 70 per cent of what students in public schools receive per student from the province.
However, those grants don’t cover major construction costs.
John Jagersma, executive director of the Association of Independent Schools and Colleges of Alberta, said he's interested in having conversations with the government about incentives.
He said the province has never directly funded major capital costs for their facilities before, and said he doesn't think the association has ever asked for full capital funding.
He said community or religious groups traditionally cover those costs, but they can help take the pressure off the public or separate systems.
"We think we can do our part,” Jagersma said.
Dennis MacNeil, head of the Public School Boards Association of Alberta, said they welcome the new funding, but said money for private school builds would set a precedent that could ultimately hurt the public system.
"We believe that the first school in any community should be a public school, because only public schools accept all kids that come through their doors and provide programming for them," he said.
Jason Schilling, president of the Alberta Teachers' Association, said if public dollars are going to be spent on building private schools, then students in the public system should be able to equitably access those schools.
"No other province spends as much money on private schools as Alberta does, and it's at the detriment of public schools, where over 90 per cent of students go to school," he said.
Schilling also said the province needs about 5,000 teachers now, but the government announcement didn't offer a plan to train and hire thousands more over the next few years.
Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi on Tuesday praised the $8.6 billion as a “generational investment” in education, but said private schools have different mandates and the result could be schools not being built where they are needed most.
“Using that money to build public schools is more efficient, it's smarter, it's faster, and it will serve students better," Nenshi said.
Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides' office declined to answer specific questions about the pilot project Wednesday, saying it's still under development.
"Options and considerations for making capital more affordable for independent schools are being explored," a spokesperson said. "Further information on this program will be forthcoming in the near future."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2024.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Lebanon is rocked again by exploding devices as Israel declares a new phase of war
Walkie-talkies exploded in Beirut and other parts of Lebanon on Wednesday in a second wave of attacks targeting devices a day after pagers used by Hezbollah blew up, state media and officials for the militant group said. At least 20 people were killed and more than 450 wounded in the second wave, the Health Ministry said.
CTV News in Italy Stolen Winston Churchill 'Roaring Lion' portrait returned after ceremony in Italy
A special ceremony at the Canadian Embassy in Rome marked the successful recovery of an iconic portrait of Winston Churchill after a two-year search by Ottawa police.
Huge python grabs Thai woman in her kitchen, squeezes her two hours before she can be freed
A 64-year-old woman was preparing to do her evening dishes at her home outside Bangkok when she felt a sharp pain in her thigh and looked down to see a huge python taking hold of her.
Quebec woman charged with first-degree murder in death of five-year-old boy
A 29-year-old Quebec woman is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of a five-year-old boy southwest of Montreal.
NASA scientists recreate Mars 'spiders' on Earth for first time
NASA scientists have successfully replicated spider-like shapes found on the surface of Mars in a laboratory setting for the first time.
Ontario mother scammed out of $1,800 in Taylor Swift ticket scam
An Ontario mother lost $1,800 hoping to get Taylor Swift tickets for her seven-year-old daughter. 'I don't understand how someone could just take advantage of someone and their hard-earned money, and it was a gift for a seven-year-old girl,' Dana Caputo, of Tottenham, Ont., told CTV News Toronto.
Melania Trump says she stands 'proudly behind my nude modelling work'
Former U.S. first lady Melania Trump posted a new video on social media Wednesday defending her previous nude modellingwork as she promoted her new book.
Pygmy hippo Moo Deng is so adored she may get her own patent
Only a month after Thailand's adorable baby hippo Moo Deng was unveiled on Facebook, her fame became unstoppable both domestically and internationally.
A 10-year-old Japanese boy stabbed near his school in China has died
Officials in Tokyo said Thursday that a 10-year-old Japanese student who was stabbed near his school in southern China has died, asking Beijing to provide details of the stabbing and take preventive measures. A suspect is in custody.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Calgary mayor, council left in 'very compromised position' by Green Line calamity
Calgary's Mayor Jyoti Gondek says city council is in 'a very compromised position' after the derailing of the Green Line LRT.
-
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Macleod Trail
One person is dead following a collision between two vehicles along Macleod Trail.
-
Alberta's $8.6B school plan prompts concerns over funding of private builds
The provincial government's multibillion-dollar plan to fast-track the building of new schools is raising concerns over the funding of private school construction.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge couple has car stolen while waiting for an appointment
A Lethbridge couple got a good reminder as to why you should keep your vehicle doors locked at all times.
-
Lethbridge police to hold low-light shooting training exercise Wednesday and Thursday evening
Lethbridge residents who live near the police range can expect to hear plenty of shots fired Wednesday and Thursday.
-
Lethbridge sees spike in encampments, and in support referrals
The City of Lethbridge's encampment response team continues to see a rise in the number of people experiencing homelessness throughout the summer months.
Saskatoon
-
Thomas Hamp believed a 'secret police' were after him the night he killed his girlfriend
Thomas Hamp says he believed secret police were out to kidnap, torture, and kill him when he fatally stabbed his girlfriend Emily Sanche in February of 2022.
-
Teen faces new charge in Sask. high school arson attack
A 14-year-old student who allegedly set her classmate on fire is facing a new charge.
-
'I thought I was dead': Man electrocuted, burned at SaskPower hydro dam calls for compensation
May 9, 2022 was the day Blayne McKay thought he was going to die. He called his wife to say goodbye, after getting electrocuted at the SaskPower Island Falls Hydroelectric Station, about 100 kilometres northwest of Flin Flon.
Regina
-
Executive committee passes purchase of new homeless shelter, council approval required
Regina Executive Committee has passed the purchase of a new building for a low-barrier homeless shelter in Regina.
-
Tornado warning in place for parts of southeast Sask.: Environment Canada
A tornado warning is in place for parts of southeast Saskatchewan on Wednesday evening.
-
Yorkton RCMP seize cocaine in drug trafficking investigation
An ongoing investigation into drug trafficking has resulted in the seizure of cocaine in Yorkton, according to RCMP.
Vancouver
-
Credit cards, passports, licences: Metro Vancouver police find thousands of pieces of stolen mail
New Westminster police believe they uncovered evidence of an identity fraud operation when they found some 8,000 pieces of stolen mail in a home in the city’s Uptown neighbourhood.
-
Former federal cabinet minister not ruling out court action to get a new B.C. Liberal Party
Former federal Liberal cabinet minister Herb Dhaliwal wants to help fill the political gap left by the collapse of BC United.
-
Provincial parties discuss public safety as Vancouver BIA presses for platform details
Just over one month before British Columbians head to the polls, public safety – and perceptions of public safety – appear to be issues that will dominate on the campaign trail.
Vancouver Island
-
Former federal cabinet minister not ruling out court action to get a new B.C. Liberal Party
Former federal Liberal cabinet minister Herb Dhaliwal wants to help fill the political gap left by the collapse of BC United.
-
B.C. police watchdog clears Mounties of wrongdoing after man's arm broken during traffic stop
British Columbia's police oversight agency says there are no grounds for criminal charges against four Mounties after a man's arm was broken during an arrest on Vancouver Island.
-
'Trove of extraordinary fossils' discovered in northern B.C., museum says
Paleontologists from the Royal B.C. Museum have uncovered "a trove of extraordinary fossils" high in the mountains of northern B.C., the museum announced Thursday.
Toronto
-
Toronto's dry September continues. Here's when the rain will return
Toronto saw a record-breaking wet summer, but September has proven to be anything but, with less than five millimetres of rain recorded this month.
-
Ontario mother scammed out of $1,800 in Taylor Swift ticket scam
An Ontario mother lost $1,800 hoping to get Taylor Swift tickets for her seven-year-old daughter. 'I don't understand how someone could just take advantage of someone and their hard-earned money, and it was a gift for a seven-year-old girl,' Dana Caputo, of Tottenham, Ont., told CTV News Toronto.
-
Here are the restaurants in the 2024 Michelin Guide Toronto & Region
The Michelin Guide released its 2024 restaurant selection for the Toronto region Wednesday night. Here are the four new establishments getting a Michelin star:
Montreal
-
Quebec woman charged with first-degree murder in death of five-year-old boy
A 29-year-old Quebec woman is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of a five-year-old boy southwest of Montreal.
-
Pablo Rodriguez to announce run for Quebec Liberal Party leadership
The federal Liberals' political lieutenant for Quebec, Pablo Rodriguez, is to make it official on Thursday morning that he will run for the leadership of the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ).
-
Quebec won't fund graphite mine project tied to Pentagon; locals claim 'victory'
This week, the Quebec government rejected Lomiko Metals Inc.'s application for public funding, a decision many say reflects the will of the people who live near the proposed site for the graphite mine in the Laurentians region of Quebec.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs expected to call provincial election Thursday
A 33-day provincial election campaign is expected to officially get started Thursday in New Brunswick.
-
Halifax Public Libraries reopen Thursday after workers accept new offer
Halifax Public Libraries reopened Thursday after workers accepted a new collective agreement, ending a nearly month-long strike.
-
New freeway between Lower Sackville and Dartmouth, N.S., delayed again
The multi-million-dollar highway connector between Lower Sackville and Dartmouth has been delayed again.
Winnipeg
-
'It starts off innocent': Manitoba man loses $185,000 to crypto-romance scam
A Manitoba man is warning others after he fell victim to an elaborate online scam over the summer.
-
'Substantial seizure': $300K worth of stolen vehicles recovered from Winnipeg compound
More than $300,000 worth of stolen vehicles were seized from a Winnipeg compound earlier this month, police announced Wednesday.
-
$1 phone bill surcharge for 911 upgrades delayed in Winnipeg
The City of Winnipeg is moving toward a new and improved 911 system, but a plan to pay for it has hit a snag.
Ottawa
-
CTV News in Italy
CTV News in Italy Stolen Winston Churchill 'Roaring Lion' portrait returned after ceremony in Italy
A special ceremony at the Canadian Embassy in Rome marked the successful recovery of an iconic portrait of Winston Churchill after a two-year search by Ottawa police.
-
Here's how long you wait to see an ER doctor at Ottawa hospitals
Statistics from Health Quality Ontario show all five Ottawa hospital emergency rooms exceeded the provincial average for wait times for a first assessment by a doctor in July, which was 2 hours.
-
Eastern Ontario woman loses money in alleged online fraud after receiving pop-up alert on computer, OPP says
Ontario Provincial Police are issuing a warning to be on guard against fraudsters, after an 84-year-old eastern Ontario woman had money removed from her bank account in an alleged online fraud.
Northern Ontario
-
Detour available after serious collision on Hwy. 101
A detour is now available after Highway 101 closed in both directions between Foleyet and Highway 144, police said Wednesday.
-
One person dead following North Bay industrial incident
North Bay Police Service says one person has died following an industrial accident at the Ontario Northland Transportation Commission Rail Yard on Tuesday.
-
Cleanup of chemicals at North Bay airport to begin within weeks
Remediation work at the North Bay Jack Garland Airport is set to begin in the next few weeks.
Barrie
-
Brides and vendors claim they were ripped off by Barrie photographer
A growing group of brides and wedding photographers from across the province say they have been taken for tens of thousands of dollars by a Barrie, Ont. wedding photographer.
-
Grey County ticket wins half the record-breaking Lotto Max jackpot
Check your lottery tickets because someone who purchased a ticket in Grey County is an overnight multi-millionaire, having won half of the historic lottery jackpot.
-
Two people dead after shooting in Keswick park
York Regional Police say two people are dead after a shooting at a park in the community of Keswick.
Kitchener
-
Three missing people from Kitchener haven't been seen since Sept. 1
Police are hoping the public can help them locate three missing people from Kitchener.
-
40 people displaced due to fire at Brantford’s largest homeless shelter
A fire broke out Tuesday night at Rosewood House, Brantford’s largest homelessness shelter, leaving 40 residents without a place to stay or the essential services they rely on.
-
Blair residents fear new Amazon facility will bring more noise and traffic
Residents in Blair say they’re concerned with the potential noise and traffic that will come with the newest Amazon fulfilment centre set to open this month.
London
-
Sentencing hearing in field party shooting
The mother and brother of an 18-year-old who was shot and killed during a teen field party more than three years ago gave emotional victim impact statements on Wednesday.
-
Children's Museum needs another $1 million to open doors by year's end
The London Children’s Museum says it will not be able to open its new site by the end of the year, as planned, unless it can come up with another $1 million.
-
$10-million lawsuit filed against Fanshawe College
Fanshawe College is being sued over supposed deficiencies in its paralegal program. A proposed class action seeks $10 million in damages on behalf of hundreds of students enrolled in the college's paralegal program since 2020.
Windsor
-
Police seek suspects after $64,000 bank fraud
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects involved in a $64,000 bank fraud investigation.
-
Amherstburg to remove Boblo Island Dock
Amherstburg town council has secured the funding they need to get rid of a historical eye-sore.
-
Ontario Nurses Association and WECHU navigate pay increases for nursing staff
Contract talks are heading to conciliation for nurses with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU). In 2019 the nurses were on strike for two months to back their contract demands.