    • Alberta Premier Smith set to announce supports for overcrowded classrooms

    Alberta Premier Danielle Smith gives an update on the Alberta wildfire situation, in Edmonton on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. (Jason Franson / The Canadian Press) Alberta Premier Danielle Smith gives an update on the Alberta wildfire situation, in Edmonton on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. (Jason Franson / The Canadian Press)
    Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is set to announce a plan to help school classrooms being squeezed by an influx of new families.

    Smith has scheduled a televised address to air on Global and CTV and to stream online at 6:50 p.m. local time.

    Smith says her government was taken by surprise at the number of people who moved to Alberta last year.

    The province's population grew by more than 200,000 people in 2023-24, and Smith says every single school is facing capacity issues.

    The government promised an extra $215 million in the summer for more modular classrooms and more teachers.

    The province's two largest divisions, Edmonton Public Schools and the Calgary Board of Education, say their schools are expected to have a utilization rate of well over 90 per cent this school year.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2024.

