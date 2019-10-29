Nearly a week after his government released its first budget, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is set to give an inaugural State of the Province address.

Kenney is speaking at a Chamber of Commerce event at the Edmonton Convention Centre.

"Premier Kenney will provide insight into the government's ongoing efforts to boost Alberta's competitive advantage within and outside Canada's borders, reduce red tape, and create a prosperous future for Alberta," says an event description on the Chamber's website.

It comes five days after the UCP government released its budget, slashing spending on municipalities and cutting the corporate tax rate. (LINK)

Tickets for the event were $85 for members and $105 for general admission.

CTV News Edmonton will livestream Kenney's speech at approximately 12:30 p.m.