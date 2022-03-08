Alberta provides $1M to get more women into STEM programs, jobs

To mark International Women’s Day, the province is providing $1 million to help women pursue jobs and education in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

According to the province, women make up about half of Alberta’s population but only represent roughly one-third of enrolments and graduates in STEM programs and only one-quarter of employees in STEM fields.

“We want to make sure that women that want to get into STEM have those opportunities in Alberta. These bursaries, this million dollars will help accomplish that goal,” said Doug Schweitzer, minister of jobs, economy and innovation.

“There’s so many career opportunities right now in the STEM fields.”

Both Bow Valley College and NorQuest college will receive $400,000 in funding while the Yellowhead Tribal College will get $200,000, a government release read.

According to Schweitzer, the bursaries will help cover off a portion of tuition and fees and can be spent on supplies, childcare or transportation costs.

“We will continue to make strategic investments to ensure that women, and all Albertans, have access to the education and skills development opportunities they need to have fulfilling careers now and in the future,” Demetrios Nicolaides, the minister of advanced education, added.

The $1 million will provide students in STEM up to $20,000 in bursaries, but the province wouldn’t confirm how many students the grants are expected to help.

Schweitzer said Tuesday's announcement is just one piece of a broader strategy, adding that more details about a new microloan program to help women lead start ups is coming soon.

“In Alberta, we have a higher percentage of women founders as well of companies and entrepreneurs right here in the province,” he said.

For the last five months, the province has led the nation with its employment rate for women. The government said as of January, it was 60.7 per cent.