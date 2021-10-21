Alberta public inquiry finds no wrongdoing in anti-oilsands campaign

Minister of Energy Sonya Savage listens while Premier Jason Kenney responds to the federal approval of the Trans Mountain Pipeline in Edmonton on Tuesday June 18, 2019. Alberta's oil-based economy, already reeling by reduced demand due to the novel coronavirus, is now getting a gut punch from a global price war. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken Minister of Energy Sonya Savage listens while Premier Jason Kenney responds to the federal approval of the Trans Mountain Pipeline in Edmonton on Tuesday June 18, 2019. Alberta's oil-based economy, already reeling by reduced demand due to the novel coronavirus, is now getting a gut punch from a global price war. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Feds say provinces will issue 'standardized' proof of vaccination for travel

Instead of issuing a singular federal national COVID-19 vaccine passport, the federal government says that each province and territory will be responsible for issuing a 'standardized pan-Canadian' vaccine passport that Canadians can use when travelling. Each province's system is supposed to have a 'common' look and feel, with the expectation that by next month all Canadians will have access.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Vancouver

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

London

Kitchener