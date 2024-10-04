Alberta ramps up Indigenous tourism sector with $2 million dollar investment

With interest in authentic, Indigenous-led tourism experiences booming, the province announced Friday that it’s increasing funding to Indigenous Tourism Alberta by $2 million.

Around one in three international travellers are interested in seeking out authentic Indigenous experiences, according to a media release issued by the province on Friday.

“Visitors are seeking deeper connections with the destinations they visit,” it said, “and Indigenous entrepreneurs across Alberta are taking the lead to offer unique opportunities to discover the rich histories, diverse traditions and natural wonders of Alberta through an Indigenous lens.”

The additional $2 million investment in Indigenous-led tourism brings the total investment in the sector since 2021 to $8.85 million.

The province said that Indigenous tourism is expected to contribute around $126 million to the provincial economy in 2024.

“This is the largest provincial investment in Indigenous tourism in the country, and we couldn’t be more thrilled,” said Indigenous Tourism Alberta CEO Shae Bird, in a release. “Indigenous tourism brings all kinds of benefits to Indigenous communities and is a differentiator for Alberta in an ultra-competitive global tourism industry.

“This is an investment in Indigenous entrepreneurs, and in a stronger and more diverse tourism industry.”

The province said that it also invests directly in Indigenous tourism operators through Travel Alberta’s Tourism Investment Program, with a cumulative investment of $3.5 million over the past three years to help grow and develop 50 Indigenous tourism experiences in the province.

