Alberta RCMP end online record checks program, glitches with technology

After just six months, the Alberta RCMP is ending its pilot program for online record checks.

The change will come into effect on March 6., and will include 12 detachments across the province currently utilizing the tool.

The program was launched in fall 2021 in an effort to provide “efficient access” to the public, a release from the Alberta RCMP read.

Due to persistent problems with the technology, RCMP said it’s become a “complex undertaking,” meaning it wouldn't be able to expand the tool throughout the province.

According to the RCMP, the last six months have been useful to them. Officers said the insight gained will help develop a more “user-friendly” platform in the future.

To get a hold of a criminal record check after the March deadline, visit your local RCMP detachment or the RCMP website for more information.